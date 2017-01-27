Kelly Dodd Claims Her Return To ‘RHOC’ Is ‘Unlikely

Kelly Dodd may not be seen on the upcoming but yet-to-be-confirmed 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Although it may be a few more months before Bravo TV officially announces the series’ renewal of their popular series and makes a casting confirmation, Dodd took to Twitter earlier this week and revealed that her return to the reality show is “unlikely.”

On January 26, after a fan asked the reality star if she would be returning for Season 12, Kelly Dodd responded, “Probably not.”

She also added, “I may comeback but it’s [probably] unlikely…”

Kelly Dodd’s comments come just after it was reported that Tamra Judge will be returning for The Real Housewives of Orange County — and that Meghan King Edmonds will not be seen in any further episodes of the reality show. As fans will recall, Edmonds, who welcomed her first child at the end of last year, brought Kelly Dodd to the show for Season 11 last year.

Kelly Dodd was The Real Housewives of Orange County‘s newest cast member last year and the year before that, it was Meghan King Edmonds who was brought to the show as a new wife after marrying baseball legend Jim Edmonds months prior.

Throughout the series’ run, housewives have come and gone and when it comes to Kelly Dodd, fans may have seen the last of her. That said, it is unclear where Dodd’s Twitter comments came from. Does she feel she is about to be fired? Does she want to quit the show? It is hard to say — at least at this point in time.

Although Kelly Dodd seems to think she will not be featured during The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12, the network may be running short after the alleged exit of Edmonds and the confirmed exit of Heather Dubrow.

“A familiar face won’t be returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County! Meghan King Edmonds is leaving the Bravo unscripted series and will not appear on the show’s upcoming 12th season,” multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly magazine on January 25.

“The Missouri native, 32, was a full-time cast member on seasons 10 and 11, with the finale for the latter airing in October.”

One day prior, several sources confirmed to Us Weekly that Kelly Dodd’s co-star, Tamra Judge, would be back for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Orange County after first joining the series during its third season.

While Kelly Dodd came to the show as a friend of Meghan King Edmonds, Edmonds later expressed her disappointment in her friend’s behavior on the show, which included name-calling and a shocking comment about Tamra Judge’s estrangement from her oldest child, daughter Sidney Barney.

“[Kelly Dodd] clearly gets very defensive and when she gets defensive, she goes back dirty,” Edmonds said, according to a report by People Magazine.

“And I don’t like anything about that. I don’t like malice. I like people being kind and taking ownership of their mistakes and standing by that ownership and not rescinding an apology just because you don’t like where you are now. That’s not okay.”

Despite the backlash she received due to her behavior on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Kelly Dodd didn’t seem to have many regrets about her time on the show or the way she treated the other women. Instead, she told Andy Cohen during the reunion, “There’s no shame in my game.”

Bravo TV has not yet commented on Kelly Dodd’s recent statements, nor have they confirmed or denied any of the recent casting rumors regarding The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]