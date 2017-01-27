When Is George Michael’s Funeral? Delayed Toxicology Results To Determine If Drugs Played A Part In Singer’s Death

George Michael’s funeral has been further delayed as senior coroner Darren Salter awaits toxicology results that will determine the cause of the legendary singer’s death, the Independent reports.

The “Careless Whisper” singer has died of suspected heart failure at his Oxfordshire home on Christmas day. Michael was 53.

An initial post-mortem test has been conducted on Michael’s body on December 29, but results were reported to be “inconclusive.”

Agony for George Michael's family as his body has STILL not been released for funeral https://t.co/0WMp5vIGuT pic.twitter.com/ADtEEByATw — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 26, 2017

The Thames Valley Police said in a statement that further tests are needed to be carried out before their office can open an inquest. George Michael’s body can’t be released to his family until all tests have been finished.

“The results of these tests are unlikely to be known for several weeks. Thames Valley police will prepare a file for the Oxfordshire coroner. “Mr Michael’s death is still being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.”

Michael’s on-and-off boyfriend Fadi Fawaz found the Wham! singer’s body in bed at his home. Not long after news of Michael’s death broke, Fawaz’s Twitter account published tweets suggesting that George Michael committed suicide.

Fawaz, a hairstylist, debunked the suicide rumors, claiming that his Twitter had been hijacked by hackers.

As people wonder when George Michael’s funeral will be held, much speculation has been generated as to what could have caused his death. This prompted the singer’s family to issue a statement via BuzzFeed News requesting people not to make further speculation until the coroner has issued a final verdict into how he died.

“In the week since his tragic death there has been much comment and speculation concerning George and the circumstances surrounding his death. “There will inevitably be more in the future. The family remain devastated by his passing and have no wish to comment in relation to any such speculation, whether current or in the future.

“The results of these (toxicology) tests are unlikely to be known for several weeks… Mr Michael’s death is still being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.”

Despite the request, Andros Georgiou, a cousin of the singer, said he suspects George died of an accidental drug overdose, as reported by The Sun.

Georgiu admitted that Michael had been recently taking “hard drugs” before he died, but insisted that he doesn’t believe the singer committed suicide.

“Hard drugs had been back in his life,” he said. “I just think he took too much of something, mixed with antidepressants and other drugs he was on – with alcohol. I think his heart just stopped beating.”

Andros also revealed that George Michael had been so addicted to crack cocaine that the singer claimed it was one of his “favorite drugs.”

Andros added that while Michael thought of committing suicide a few times before, which he said was the result of his deteriorating mental health, he still doesn’t believe that the singer committed suicide.

Meanwhile, fans have launched an ongoing campaign requesting the City of London Corporation to create a memorial bench in Michael’s honor in Hampstead park, the park where the singer admitted to have picked up strangers for sex.

Lead campaigner Tony Antoniou wrote on the petition’s website that Hampstead park was Michael’s favorite spot to go to when he wants to have some time for himself.

“I now want to pay further tribute to George Michael with your kind support. His fans will love this and will agree to it. “It’s the least they can do as this was his favorite and local park.”

As of this writing, more than a thousand supporters have signed to support the campaign.

George Michael fans campaign for a tribute bench to be put in Hampstead Heath where he made his Extras cameohttps://t.co/7LINeliWGT — Metro Entertainment (@Metro_Ents) January 23, 2017

Fans were urged to launch the campaign so that they can have a place to honor and mourn George Michael’s death publicly as they await news of his upcoming funeral.

[Featured Images by Sean Gallup/Getty Images]