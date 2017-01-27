007 Would Have Loved The Stunt! Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko Bares Breasts, Displayed In Paris For All To See

Bond girls sometimes have to pull some daring stunt maneuvers. Olga Kurylenko has proved she can be as daring as any other Bond girl when she flashed quite a bit of flesh on Thursday evening during the Paris Fashion Week. The bold move proved that if auditions for a role in a Bond movie were held again, she would get it without batting an eyelid!

At the Sidaction Gala Dinner, Olga wore a black jumpsuit that was cut out. From the beginning, it was clear that the 37-year old actress who shot to fame after her role in the 2008 James Bond movie Quantum of Solace was intent on turning heads. But she managed to do more than that. The upper part of her body was enclosed in a caged top which revealed her bare breasts. Her long lithe legs were also were displayed by the wide-legged trousers made of velvet.

The ultimate seductive Bond girl

At first, it looked like the dress was modest but closer scrutiny revealed she was leaving very little to the imagination. This is because she only had straps to protect her decency.

#sidaction @olgakurylenkoofficial #pfw #hautecouture #olgakurylenko #Valerie_rosen_consulting A photo posted by ValerieRosenConsulting (@valerie_rosen_consulting) on Jan 26, 2017 at 1:19pm PST

As something only Olga could do, the look managed to come off as classy and sexy, not trashy. Plum-puckered lips and smudged eyeliner made the French national even more alluring. To complete her look, she wore a twin pair of gold hoop earrings. In the star-studded event, another Bond girl was also in attendance – Monica Bellucci, who appeared in the Spectre which was released in 2015.

A day earlier Olga had made another sexy arrival at a summer show showcasing designer Elie Saab’s work. This time, she was wearing a playsuit that can only be described as thigh-skimming. The playsuit possessed a saucy keyhole plunge and a short hem which she accessorized with a metallic gold clutch.

Besides Quantum of Solace, Olga has a long and broad filmography. Being fully aware of the pitfalls and prejudices that come with the tag “Bond girl,” Olga had to choose her parts carefully to avoid falling into a pigeonhole trap.

“The danger is that you can get stuck. I just said no. After Bond, I got so many parts offered to me that were similar,” the actress revealed.

Multi-talented and multi-faceted

Instead of restricting herself to one genre, Olga chose to spread her bets. This saw her try art house films, action blockbusters, and even television shows. In the action blockbuster category, her most memorable role was in Oblivion where she starred alongside Morgan Freeman and Tom Cruise in the film that was released in 2013. She also featured in To The Wonder, an art house flick directed by Terrence Malick and in which she featured alongside Ben Affleck. In the television category, her most memorable role is in Magic City, a Miami mob series set in the 1950s.

Olga has also appeared alongside a former James Bond, Pierce Brosnan, in a non-Bond spy thriller titled The November Man. Another memorable film in which she featured is The Water Diviner, which was directed by Russel Crowe. Her most recent flick was The Correspondence which was released in 2016 and in which she played the role of Amy.

In touch with the world’s pulse

One of her upcoming projects is a movie set in her adopted country of France. At the Elie Saab couture, the actress revealed that she would star alongside Romain Duris in the film Dans la brume. Without revealing much about her upcoming project, Olga said the film will depict the city of Paris struggling to pick itself up after a disaster.

“It could happen now [the disaster]. It’s actually quite in touch with what’s going on in the world, unfortunately,” the coy actress said.

Olga who is twice-married and twice-divorced is currently in a domestic union with Max Benitz, a journalist. The multilingual actress who is fluent in Spanish, Russian, French, and English has one son with Max.

[Featured Image Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]