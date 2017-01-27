‘Days Of Our Lives’: Susan Seaforth Hayes On Valerie’s Secret, Julie’s Relationship With Eli Grant On ‘DOOL’ [Spoilers]

Days Of Our Lives fans heard a while ago that Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams) has a secret. It was speculated that she had a child with Julie’s son, David. As viewers may have heard, the role of Eli Grant will be played by Lamon Archey, who used to be on The Young And The Restless. What is going to happen when Julie finds out that David and Valerie had a child together? Why was Eli never mentioned before? Recently, Susan Seaforth Hayes discussed the upcoming storyline.

Days Of Our Lives fans were not sure what to expect when Valerie Grant came to Salem. She arrived to help Abe Carver (James Reynolds) recover. However, Theo (Kyler Pettis) took an instant dislike to the heart specialist.

For the past few months on DOOL, Theo has been trying to do everything in his power to expose Valerie’s secret. He insisted that she was lying about something and wanted to know what it was. Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) made the situation even worse by planting a wire in Valerie’s purse, which she found. Theo took full responsibility for it and Valerie agreed not to tell Abe what he had done.

However, she also offered another piece of advice. It had to do with Theo and Claire getting horrible comments on social media about their interracial relationship on Days Of Our Lives. Theo wanted to fire back his own comment, but Valerie stopped him. She also had a conversation with Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) about how much things had changed when it came to racism and interracial dating. Both of these scenes were hints of Valerie’s secret.

In the latest issue of TV Guide, Susan Seaforth Hayes discussed Julie’s storyline that is coming up during February sweeps. The Days Of Our Lives actress confirmed that it has to do with Julie finding out that David and Valerie have a son. Not only has Valerie been keeping this secret from the Horton family, but her own child didn’t even know. Hayes explained why fans are suddenly hearing about Eli Grant now.

“Back in the 1970s, Days tried an interracial love story with Julie’s son, David, falling in love with an African-American girl named Valerie, but NBC got nervous, pulled the plug, and both characters went away for a while. Now we’re finding out that Valerie had David’s baby and she told no one. Not even Eli.”

On Days Of Our Lives, Julie will be angry about Valerie’s secret. There will be a lot of mistrust and conflict. As for Eli, he works for the FBI and Julie finds herslef “entranced” by him. He is “quite the hero” but in Salem, he will be doing a bit more romance than crime solving. The actress also revealed that Eli likes Julie, so perhaps their relationship will open up the door for Julie to forgive Valerie one day.

“A grandkid treating a grandparent with love on a daytime soap is kind of radical, and I don’t know why. Bill [Hayes] and I are blessed with 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, and they pay attention to us, respect us, vacation with us. I think the Days fans – especially the old-timers – really want to see that.”

What do you think of what Susan Seaforth Hayes had to say about Julie, Valerie, and Eli’s storyline? What will happen next and will this open up the door to David returning someday? Keep watching Days Of Our Lives on NBC to find out what happens next with these characters.

