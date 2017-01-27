Fifty Shades Darker: Have Taylor Swift And Zayn Revealed Plot With ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ Lyrics?

Taylor Swift and Zayn might have revealed critical plot details through “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” Lyrics. The original soundtrack from Fifty Shades Darker has just been released. And, it’s already making a lot of noise for all the right reasons. While the song is already trending for its sultry mood, it may also have revealed a few twists in the tale.

The second installment of the Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan trilogy is one of the highly-anticipated movie of the year. There are only a couple of weeks left for the movie to release, as it is scheduled to release on February 10. But, fans have already been trying to find minute details about the movie. While the movie is based on E.L. James’ novel, there are reports that the movie may have a critical twist which is not present in the original story.

The Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik song is definitely a romantic one. Both the singers sing that they have “been sitting eyes wide open behind these four walls,” hoping that the other person would call. “It’s just a cruel existence like there’s no point hoping at all,” they go on to sing as they reveal the quintessential element of solitude and depression that the Fifty Shades trilogy is associated with.

“I don’t wanna live forever, ’cause I know I’ll be living in vain. And I don’t wanna fit wherever. I just wanna keep calling your name until you come back home,” the catch-line of the song says. As the song is sung by both Taylor Swift and Zayn, it shows that both the lead characters of the film, Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey, are apparently suffering from depression. The negative emotions of the characters are evident from the lyrics, as it hints that there will be deaths in the movie. However, it is not clear if it involves murder or suicide.

Not only the Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik song, but the theatrical trailer of the movie also gave out some hints about the death element in the movie. The trailer features a gun which comes with a bang, The Independent reveals. The death element comes as a surprise to the readers of the Fifty Shades trilogy, as there is no such element in the book.

The summary of the 1-hour-55-minute movie says Christian Grey tries to lure back Anastasia Steele who is more cautious this time. She is ready to give him another chance, but she has her own conditions this time. She does not want any rules to restrict her. Also, she does not want Grey to keep secrets from her anymore. The couple seems to be back together, but it’s Grey’s past that keeps coming back to unsettle their equation.

The Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik song from the second installment of the trilogy might have hinted a death element which is an integral part of the movie. This is where the movie differs from the book. The first installment of the trilogy was the fastest-selling 18-certificate film of all time. The final installment is scheduled to release next year.

The lyrics of the song, written by Taylor Swift, Sam Dew, and Jack Antonoff, also reveal about unrequited love, an element that was evident in the first installment. “I gave you something, but you gave me nothing. What is happening to me?” the lyrics say. “Now I’m in a cab, I tell ’em where your place is.”

The Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik song might have revealed a detail related to the mysterious woman seen in the trailer. The character, played by Kim Basinger, seems to have a mission to destroy the relation between Steele and Grey. She seems like an element from Grey’s past. The fans will have to wait for a couple of weeks more to see how the death element works in the movie.

[Featured Image by John Phillips/Getty Images]