WWE Rumors: Triple H, Finn Balor, And Kurt Angle Big News ‘Royal Rumble’ 2017 Entries?

The WWE’s 2017 Royal Rumble is just a couple of days away. This year’s Royal Rumble takes place on Sunday at the 60,000-seat Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. As any member of the WWE universe knows, the WWE always hit the fans with some surprises, for the annual battle royal. The 2017 Royal Rumble will be no different in this respect. In fact, this year’s Royal Rumble is arguably the most difficult to predict for many years, not least because, two days out, we don’t even know who will be competing.

For those who do not follow WWE closely, the 2017 Royal Rumble is a battle between 30 WWE stars. The match starts with just two wrestlers in the ring, and a new competitor joins the fray every 90 seconds. As explained on the official WWE website, Royal Rumble competitors are eliminated when “a Superstar is thrown over the top rope and both of his feet hit the floor.” Many fans love the Royal Rumble because it can generate new storylines as stars eliminate friends and team up with previous foes, as they strive to win the first WWE PPV event of the year. The Royal Rumble is unpredictable, organized mayhem, and great entertainment.

The 2017 Royal Rumble is unusual. As previously reported in the Inquisitr, The Undertaker was installed as the bookmakers favorite to win the event as soon as it was announced that he had entered. By tradition, the Royal Rumble winner gets a World Championship bout at WrestleMania, so many assumed that the Deadman would win the 2017 Royal Rumble, to set up a championship match with John Cena.

That speculation has dampened somewhat; current rumors suggest that Cena will lose his World Championship match against AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble event. Many suggest that Cena will take a heel turn after that defeat.

This year’s Royal Rumble is packed with huge WWE names, The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, and Randy Orton are just a few of the 22 competitors named thus far. You can normally predict a Royal Rumble winner from two or three names, this time around we don’t even know exactly who will be in the ring. There will be some surprises, and the WWE rumor mill is working overtime to suggest who those surprise entries will be.

WWE Rumor Roundup: Triple H, Finn Balor, And Kurt Angle for 2017 Royal Rumble?

WWE superstar, Triple H, had us all on the edge of our seats two weeks ago. As reported in the Mirror, Triple H had been in the UK, where he is working to launch a weekly WWE UK show. The big man started tongues wagging when he tweeted that he was returning for WWE Monday Night Raw. That appearance did not happen, but it isn’t hard to imagine Triple H having a role to play at the 2017 Royal Rumble.

It’s a fairly safe bet that the entire WWE universe knows that Kurt Angle is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. That news means that Angle may well make a Royal Rumble appearance. 411Mania reports that Seth Rollins said in an interview that he would love to see Angle at the event, so don’t be too surprised if Angle is a late entry to the event.

Finn Balor was the first WWE Universal champion but has been out of the game for months after surgery on a severe shoulder injury. Balor has not been announced for the Royal Rumble, but speculation suggests that he has returned to fitness and could be a surprise entry for the event.

In recent months, the WWE network, and especially Monday Night Raw, have been criticized for being far too predictable. With The Undertaker and others in the twilight of their careers, the WWE network needs fresh blood. According to Cageside Seats, Samoa Joe, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Tye Dillinger are the WWE NXT stars most likely to step up to the main roster. The 2017 Royal Rumble would be the perfect opportunity to introduce those men to the wider WWE universe.

Even with those six likely Royal Rumble competitors, there are still two slots up for grabs. Have you a theory as to who might fill those slots? Let us know, in the comments below, who you think they might be.

