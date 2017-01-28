DJ Khaled Shares Adorable Photos Of Baby Son As He Calls Him ‘Executive Producer’ Of New Album

DJ Khaled is a proud new father and wants to share his joy with his fans.

The producer has taken to sharing photos of his 3-month-old son, Asahd, on social media as he refers to the baby as the “executive producer” of his upcoming album. Khaled’s most recent photo of the baby features him with a pair of headphones on as he stares at the camera.

“My son is listening to my album he’s approving each song and giving me ideas.”

Fans seem to enjoy seeing photos of baby Asahd as Khaled keeps them updated via Instagram and Snapchat. The DJ’s followers commented on the newest photo as they expressed their opinions on seeing the baby.

“What an adorable little guy” “Asahd is perfect. his smile on snapchat brightens up my day! So innocent and happy.”

Khaled also shared a video on Friday while holding his baby son as he tells fans he’s going to release the album title soon. Little Asahd can be seen smiling as he listens to his dad talk, and Khaled captioned the post by once again calling his son “executive producer.”

“Meet the executive producer for my new album! ASAHD KHALED!”

DJ Khaled isn’t shy when it comes to showing his son off in public, either. He shared several posts while taking his baby out to meet fans.

“Me and my son at the OVO STORE!! At my FAN LUV meet up!! Bless up fan luv world wide!! Bless up”

Earlier this week, Khaled shared a photo celebrating baby Asahd turning 3 months old in a post calling him his “everything.” The producer also thanked God as he said everything he does is for his young son.

“My son turn 3 months today!! I love you ASAHD!!! EveryTING for you!!! On everything I love!!! I love you more than anything on everything!! Thank you GOD!! Thank you so much!!!!!!! I love you!!”

Us Weekly reported on the birth of DJ Khaled’s son back in October as he and fiancee Nicole Tuck welcomed their first child.

“He’s here! DJ Khaled and his fiancée, Nicole Tuck, welcomed their first child, a boy, in the early hours of Sunday, October 23.”

A representative of Khaled commented on the birth of Asahd, referring to the baby as a “young icon.”

“DJ Khaled confirms, DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck welcome their son, a beautiful, healthy young icon, Asahd Tuck Khaled, born at 2:05 a.m., 7 lbs 14 oz., and 21.5 inches long.”

It seems Khaled is keeping up with the icon part of the statement as he continues to share adoring photos of his baby and refer to him as the executive producer of his upcoming album. Khaled is also known for his love of Snapchat and used the social media platform to document the birth of his firstborn.

“The DJ Snapchatted for hours as he waited anxiously for his child to be born. When the baby finally arrived, Khaled documented the tears of joy on his face as he heard his little boy’s first cries. ‘My baby’s here! He’s so beautiful. I love him.'”

The Daily Mail covered the first time Khaled shared a photo of Asahd, saying the DJ shared a snap on Thanksgiving.

“The social media super star, 40, took to Instagram on Thanksgiving to introduce the world to his son, Asahd Tuck Khaled, by sharing a snap of his boy gazing up at his mobile.”

Khaled seemed enthused about finally being able to share photos of his son as he included a lengthy caption on the first Instagram post.

“…meet my JOY!! MY HAPPINESS!! MY SON!! MEET MY SON!!!…”

The Daily Mail stated that Khaled “gushed” about becoming a father as he seemed to not be able to say enough good things about his son.

“The hit-maker gushed about what a life-changing experiencing becoming a father has been in the long and touching caption.”

And three months later, the popular producer is still head over heels for his little boy.

