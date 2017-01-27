Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Had An ‘Instant Love Connection’ When They First Met At The 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Source Claims

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd first met at the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and had an “instant love connection,” a source close to the couple reportedly told Hollywood Life. The blossoming of romance between the pair was “inevitable” because they were instantly attracted to each other.

According to the source “there were sparks when they first met at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2015,” where the “Good For You” singer performed.

“They both performed and The Weeknd was just taken by Selena,” the source said.

“If you remember what Selena wore that night, it isn’t surprising a man with good taste would notice her in a crowd.”

Selena wore a sexy outfit with a plunging neckline and high slit, the source recalled. It seemed that she came to the fashion show determined to outshine top Victoria’s Secret models, such as Gigi Hadid and Alessandra Ambrosio.

But the love between the two first appeared to be one-sided because Selena was hesitant initially. She knew that The Weeknd was in a relationship with her friend Bella Hadid.

The suggestion that Selena was at first reluctant could be in her favor with regard to the controversy over whether she had been secretly dating The Weeknd before he split with Bella. But based on the information from Hollywood Life’s alleged source, The Weeknd was apparently not so hesitant to start a relationship with Selena.

“[Selena] thought he was cute, but he was in a relationship [with Bella Hadid].”

January 25: [New] Selena seen with The Weeknd in Los Angeles, California. #6 pic.twitter.com/nNClFAkA1z — Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) January 26, 2017

“The Weeknd and Bella were dating at the time, but they were kind of on and off,” the source continued.

“They were having problems.”

The source did not elaborate on the nature of the “problems.” But fans are speculating that the problem likely arose from Selena’s unwillingness to break “girl code” by dating Bella’s boyfriend behind her back. This, according to fans, could mean that Abel had anticipated break up with Bella and put pressure on Selena to enter into a romantic relationship with him despite the fact that he had not formally broken up with Bella.

If the testimony by the alleged “source” is accurate then it could confirm claims that Selena and Abel had been dating since 2015 before he broke up with Bella.

Bella’s sister Gigi, 21, who is currently dating former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, should be interested in the latest information if it is true. She reportedly vowed recently that if the pair had being seeing each other secretly behind Bella’s back they would “have hell to pay.” She accused Selena of breaking “girl code” by getting into a relationship with The Weeknd while he was still dating Bella. But Gigi said she was trying to keep her cool until evidence emerges that “Abel and Selena hooked up behind Bella’s back.”

Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, Bella Hadid, quand les stars ont des ex en commun https://t.co/RQeUsFvHSt — Fʀᴇɴᴢᴢᴢʏ ǝıɹéɥϽ ♥♥ツ (@Frenzzzy) January 18, 2017

.@enews More of Selena and The Weeknd (January 25th) pic.twitter.com/tz0uVib7Ms — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) January 26, 2017

“If it turns out that something shady did happen and Abel and Selena hooked up behind Bella’s back that’ll be a different story,” Hollywood Life reports Gigi said, according to the source.

“There will be hell to pay from Gigi for both of them.”

Gigi’s outburst came after Selena and The Weeknd were seen getting intimate after a dinner date on January 10, only two months after The Weeknd split with Bella. They were also spotted with friends, including Jaden Smith and French Montana, at Dave and Buster’s on January 25. Rumors claimed that The Weeknd rented Dave and Buster’s for $20,000.

“It was kind of last minute. The Weeknd bought out the place for a few hours, 11 p.m. until closing,” a source said.

“Jaden Smith was also there and in total about 100 guests,” the source continued.

“There was a DJ and a photo booth. Selena and The Weeknd were with each other pretty much the whole night.” “They were very affectionate with each other, holding hands, stealing kisses.”

Selena was later seen exiting the venue wearing The Weeknd’s gold chain necklace.

[Featured Image by Kevin Kane/Getty Images]