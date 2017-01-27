Are Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Back Together? Kris Jenner Discuses His ‘Challenging Time’

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are rumored to be back together and while they have yet to confirm any such thing, rumors are already swirling in regard to their possibly impending split.

Although Kourtney Kardashian, 37, and her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Disick, 33, appeared to enjoy a series of romantic trips at the end of last year, Disick has been facing rumors of a return to his hard-partying lifestyle in the weeks since. As those rumors continue to swirl, Kris Jenner is speaking out about his troubled life.

“We knew Scott when he was 20 years old. He was a very young man, he was a baby! He was younger than Kendall is now for goodness sake,” Kris Jenner explained to Entertainment Tonight on January 25. “They started a relationship very young and had three beautiful children. His parents both died in the same year a few years ago. He’s been through a lot.”

“I think he’s had a bit of a challenging time,” Jenner added. “He’s one of my kids, what can I say?”

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick dated for 9 years and share 3 children, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2.

In addition to rumors of a reunion with Scott Disick, a report has also claimed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star will reportedly force her children’s father to sign an ironclad prenup if they were to wed.

“Scott will never be able to make up for leaving her and his subsequent partying,” an insider told Radar Online on January 25. “Things were so nasty there for a while that she was scared he would try and take the kids.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick parted ways in July 2015 after he was seen cozying up to his ex-girlfriend, Chloe Bartoli, in the South of France while Kardashian remained in Los Angeles with their kids. In the months that followed, Kourtney Kardashian spent time with Justin Bieber and the pair was rumored to be involved in a casual romance up until August of last year when he went public with another woman, Sofia Richie.

During Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber’s alleged relationship, they were spotted together numerous times in Los Angeles and also spent time together in Miami, Florida. Then, earlier this month, they reunited once again at The Peppermint Club, where they were seen walking together outside of the venue.

Despite Kourtney Kardashian’s recent outing with Beiber, a People Magazine source confirmed that the mother of 3 is still committed to working on her relationship with Disick.

“They chatted, had fun but that was it. Kourtney is finished hooking up with Justin,” the magazine source said of Kourtney Kardashian.

As Kourtney Kardashian reportedly does her best to repair her damaged relationship with Disick, he has been accused of partying hard during his recent trip to the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. According to the Radar Online report, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were allegedly involved in a blowout fight and afterwards, Disick seemed to be sliding back into his bad boy behavior and reportedly engaged in a wild hot tub party attended by a number of women.

“[Kourtney Kardashian] was hoping he wouldn’t try to create problems again, but her lawyers want him to sign on the dotted line just in case,” said the insider. “Only after he does will she even start to think about if they have a future together or not as husband and wife.”

To see more of Kourtney Kardashian and her family, including Scott Disick, tune into Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13, which premieres on the E! Network this March.

[Featured Image by Toby Canham/Getty Images]