Peta Murgatroyd Gets Pumped For New Project

Peta Murgatroyd is balancing pampering with pumping. The Dancing With the Stars pro dancer, who gave birth to her first child, Shai Aleksander, earlier this month, posted a photo to Instagram that showed her getting her hair and makeup done as she pumped her breast milk. The carefully censored photo shows Murgatroyd using a bright yellow hospital grade breast pump as she teases a new project in the works.

“Multitasking mum duties,” Peta captioned the pic. “Can’t stop the pump. I’m working on an exciting new project that I can’t wait to share with you soon!”

Peta also gave props to breast pump manufacturer, Medela, tweeting: “It’s the best machine! Works wonderfully well!”

Murgatroyd didn’t elaborate on her new project, but in a previous tweet, the new mom wrote: “Multitasking is on another level right now.”

While she is a two-time Dancing With the Stars mirrorball champion, Peta previously revealed that she has plans to further her career in the entertainment field.

“I want to act,” Peta said in an earlier interview with Hollywood Life. “I want to get into TV, I would love to do Chicago on Broadway — there are things that I want to accomplish.”

No matter what she has in the works, Peta Murgatroyd has a very supportive partner in fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy. In an interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Maks said he plans to stay home with their baby so Peta can pursue her career goals.

“Trust me, I really don’t care how this comes across, but there’s no money on the planet that can replace me missing out the three, four, five months of my baby’s life. Zero chance,” the proud papa told Bravo. “I can’t wait for all of this, diapers, and all of this stuff. I can’t wait for Peta to pursue her goals and whatever and I just want to be a stay-at-home dad.”

It is clear that motherhood agrees with Peta Murgatroyd, and she has been forthcoming about her personal postpartum challenges as she prepares to go back to work. The 30-year-old professional dancer has been very candid about the reality of her post-baby body, posting several postpartum pics on social media that showed her still-bloated body one week after giving birth.

In her first post-baby snap, Murgatroyd told fans she left the hospital after giving birth “looking 5 months pregnant,” and revealed that it was time “for patience and hard work.”

Murgatroyd later shared a photo of herself at the gym just 17 days after giving birth to her son. Peta revealed that her body is slowly “shrinking back,” and added that “slow and steady wins the race.”

“After 2 days back at the gym I’m feeling like the old Peta again,” Murgatroyd wrote. “I definitely don’t have my 6 pack, and I still have excess skin and rolls on my belly, however, I feel good. … I cannot jump yet and still can’t run a mile, but the exercises I’ve planned out are a good start.”

Peta Murgatroyd explained that because she is an athlete, she prides herself on “having a lean, strong physique,” but she admitted that her postpartum body has been a challenge to work through.

As for her most recent photo, it is unclear why Peta was sitting for a glam session, but the vocal dancing pro will hopefully give fans details on her new project soon. There is no word if Peta Murgatroyd plans to compete on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars, which premieres in March.

[Featured Image by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images]