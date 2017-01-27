TV Star Kim Kardashian Goes Off On A Vacation Without Kanye West?

Kim Kardashian, reality TV star, and mobile-game mogul, goes off on a vacation in a private jet last January 26, Thursday to the lush island of Costa Rica. The Kardashian-Jenner clan gathers for their annual family vacation.

Going with her on this trip are most of the family members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan except for a few part of the kin. According to multiple media publications, Caitlyn Jenner, Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian, Scott Disick, and Kanye West will not be joining this trip. Scott, Kourtney’s on-and-off partner, was disinvited as he is still clearly hanged up from partying at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah last weekend. Meanwhile, rapper and singer Kanye West was noticeably missing from this family affair as well.

An inside source of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians told People he “was never supposed to come. He is busy working on his music in LA.”

Kim Kardashian with the family

Clad in an outfit dressed for comfort, Kim Kardashian was spotted wearing an oversized army jacket, white joggers, high-heeled boots, and a pair of fancy looking shades. She carried Saint West, her 1-year-old baby boy on her hip while three-year-old North walks independently in front of her.

Adorable North sported braids and wore a pink hoodie paired with white denim cut-offs. However, little Saint was in all blacks as he was also wearing a matching black hoodie and sweatpants.

Vacation Destination: Costa Rica ???????? (1/26) A photo posted by THE KARDASHIANS (@kxrdashsource) on Jan 26, 2017 at 5:55pm PST

Aside from the trio, Kylie Jenner and Tyga together with his son, King Cairo; mommy Kris Jenner and her beau, Corey Gamble; Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian with her kids—Mason, 7, Penelope 4 and Reign, 2 will also be going for their first family vacation this year.

It will be a 6-hour travel time from the Los Angeles-based clan to arrive at the tropical paradise in Central America’s Costa Rica. Nevertheless, that won’t stop the cameras from rolling as it will be featured in the upcoming episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“They are all excited about the trip,” a source spoke about the family, who left for Costa Rica on Thursday. “It will be relaxing for them, but also adventurous with activities like rain forest zip-lining planned. They will be filming for the show the whole time.”

Kim Kardashian on getting back in the spotlight

Known for being extravagant and highly publicized, it is no surprise that Kim Kardashian’s name would be known both near and far. She gained wide popularity as a reality TV star personality for the show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which is still currently running and already reaching its 12th season making it as one of the longest-running reality television series.

For the last few months, Kim had been lying low on the spotlight after her terrifying robbery that amounted to £9 million worth of valuables stolen. She was held at gun point by a number of armed men at Paris last October. She was badly in need of emotional support at that time, but things became rougher as Kanye, her husband and the father of both Wests’ siblings, suffered a mental breakdown the following month.

Fortunately, things are patching up for the couple ever since that incident proving to the world that they’re still together. Also, Kim has been uploading pictures of Kanye with their two kids in her Instagram account.

Same as the thought that this Costa Rica-bound vacation will be the first for the family, this will also serve as the return of Kim Kardashian back into social media. It’s a good thing this 36-year-old mom-of-two is finally getting her bearings after that grueling ordeal.

Goooooooood morning world!!!! A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 26, 2014 at 9:30am PDT

[Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]