Disney Releases Healing Song & Video ‘The Human Race’ For A Nation Divided

Last month, Radio Disney released the powerful song and video, entitled “The Human Race,” an anthem for our divided nation, sung by the all-star ensemble of One Voice, some of America’s most talented young singers.

“The Human Race” reminds Americans that we are more similar than different, and that, as fellow human beings, we have the obligation to love each other, respect each other and come together. Rolling Stone describes the video for “The Human Race” as “…a “We are the World” for the teen set”; with it’s all-star ensemble and the potent message of love it establishes, “The Human Race” could become one of the anthems of our time.

America: A Broken Nation In Need Of Healing

America is a country severely divided, according to a poll released by Gallup on January 24. When asked whether the United States would be better after President Trump’s first term, only 48 percent of Americans thought that he could improve the country. Forty-six percent were not shy to say that they thought that America would be in a worse position than its present state of affairs.

An in-depth analysis of those figures reveals that 85 percent of Republicans are positive about the betterment of America, versus 14 percent of Democrats who believe the same. Seventy-nine percent of Democrats believe just the opposite and believe that Trump will lead the nation into a state of decline, versus 11 percent of Republicans who also believe this is true.

This is in sharp contrast to President Obama’s first term, where just over 80 percent of Americans believed that he would bring an improvement to the U.S. as president.

The Star-Studded Singers of “The Human Race”

Disney didn’t hold back and pooled together the most talented young artists that America has to offer to help spread their message of healing and goodwill. “The Human Race” has a star-studded ensemble which includes Radio Disney’s own Jessie Chris, along with the likes of “Yeah Boy’s” Kelsea Ballerini, Lauren Alaina, American Idol winner Scotty McCreery, Lindsay Ell, LOCASH, Savannah Keyes, Tegan Marie, Bailey Bryan, Jordan Fisher, Alex Aiono, Temecula Road, Skylar Stecker and Kalie Shorr, Mickey Guyton, Alana Springsteen, and CB30.

Disney’s Phil Guerini, VP of Music Strategy for Music Channels Worldwide and GM of Radio Disney Networks, spoke about these exceptional artists and the message that “The Human Race” brings.

“The dedication and talent of so many artists and performers on this song manifests heart and humanity, and the positive power of music in our lives.”

Could “The Human Race” Unite A Divided America?

Disney, known worldwide for its capacity to encourage warm fuzzies in the coldest of hearts, initially released “The Human Race” for its “Share the Joy” campaign. “The Human Race” was Disney’s attempt to spread goodwill and encourage families to share their joy with people in need during the Christmas season.

However, the song has transcended its original purpose, climbing to #4 on iTunes Hot Tracks Chart because of the powerful lyrics that speak to the heart.

“The Human Race” addresses one of the key agendas that struck at the core of this past 2016 election: racism, gun violence and the police. This contentious issue was a particularly thorny issue for both Republicans and Democrats and still is one of the dividing factors that is tearing our nation apart. The lyrics of “The Human Race” directly speaks to this issue.

“It’s not just about the gun / it’s not just about the finger that pulled the trigger.”

The video for the song, in the vein of “We are the World,” shows the backstage antics of Kelsea Ballerini, Scotty Mcreery, Lauren Alaina, other musicians, songwriters and producers, hugging each other and having a laugh.

[Featured Image by Al Wagner/AP Images]