‘The 100’ Season 4: Clarke Crosses Moral Lines To Survive – Executive Producer And Cast Tease Spoilers

The 100 Season 4 premieres on The CW network in just a few days. With the new season approaching quickly, several spoilers have been released by the cast and crew. Find out what to expect when the post-apocalyptic TV show returns.

Spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect.

On the Season 3 finale of The 100, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) went to the City of Light to save everyone from a murderous artificial intelligence being called ALIE. Before she pulled the kill switch, the AI told Clarke that within six months, most of the planet would be uninhabitable due to a nuclear disaster.

At the time, fans were not sure whether ALIE was telling the truth or not. However, it was revealed several months ago by the executive producer that it was true. He added that there is no stopping the second apocalypse. Instead, the characters will have to somehow survive it.

Spoiler TV posted a four-minute featurette. In the video clip, the cast and crew explained what to expect when the show returns to The CW network. At one point, Jason Rothenberg teased that Clarke will cross moral lines to survive.

“Clarke, in particular, is forced to cross moral lines in order to save everybody. How far is she willing to go is a question we’ve been asking from the beginning. And that’s what Season 4 is about.”

In the clip, Bob Morley, the actor who portrays Bellamy, said that the group will have to make some tough choices. They will also have to live with the decisions that they make. In one sneak peek clip, Bellamy and Clarke talk about the end of the world. At that point in time, Clarke hasn’t revealed the information to very many people. Even though she is tempted to tell everyone, Bellamy advises her to wait. He thinks it is better to find out details first and then tell the others.

Meanwhile, The 100 Season 4 spoilers tease that there will be a lot of fighting among the different groups when the show returns. Now that they are no longer under the control of ALIE, some blame Clarke for ruining their happiness. Even though it wasn’t real, they are suddenly forced to come back to reality and live in the dreary post-apocalyptic world. One of the Grounders is so angry with the Sky Crew that she wants to wage war against Clarke’s group.

Jason Rothenberg also stated that everyone will react to the second apocalypse news differently. Some will want to find a solution and others will be in denial. Then there are the characters who just want to enjoy the time they have left.

In the promo clip for the season premiere, Monty (Christopher Larkin) is having a disagreement with Clarke. He says that she justifies everything by saying it’s for the Sky Crew. He seems to be implying that she isn’t thinking about everyone and may have another agenda, even if she can’t admit it to herself. However, Clarke doesn’t agree and tells Monty that what she is doing is for the group. So, it seems that Clarke won’t just have issues with the Grounders and the nuclear disaster. She may also have some tension within her own community.

From the ashes, we will rise. Don't miss the season premiere of #The100 Wednesday, February 1 on The CW. A photo posted by The 100 (@cw_the100) on Jan 23, 2017 at 1:05pm PST

The title of The 100 Season 4 premiere is “The Echoes.” Futon Critic published the synopsis for the upcoming installment.

“Clarke and her friends struggle with how to proceed after the fate of the world is revealed.”

Will Clarke be able to save everyone or are they all doomed? Will Bellamy and Clarke have to choose who gets to live and who must die? How will they explain their decisions and live with themselves afterward? Find out on February 1 when The CW network begins airing new episodes of The 100 Season 4.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly]