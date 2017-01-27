Bella Hadid In Black Panties At Her Apartment While Making Dior Makeup Video

Bella Hadid flaunted her sexy legs and pert derriere in a pair of black panties as she showcased her Dior-makeup routine in a video she posted on Instagram on Thursday.

Bella’s Instagram video features her applying the Dior makeup in preparation for her day. She was clad in a pair of black panties that allowed her to show off her sexy model legs. The Victoria’s Secret model was also dressed in a white designer sweater with a neckline falling off her shoulder. She also had a white towel wrapped around her hair.

“Mornings are usually really hectic for me, but I’ve got my beauty routine down to a science,” Bella pointed out in the Instagram video.

Morning rush! @diormakeup ????Lip Sugar Scrub & Lip Glow Berry????????????Love love love ! #diormakeup A video posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jan 26, 2017 at 9:04am PST

Bella applies the Dior makeup in a rush

The Hadid sister then got a phone call and the person on the other end of the line asked her whether she was “almost there.” This meant that Gigi was supposed to be somewhere. Bella then unwrapped the white towel from her hair and asked what time her call time was scheduled. The model then realized that she was late and so she told her caller that she was five minutes away.

The Dior makeup show must go on

Despite running late, the 20-year-old kept the show going and she proceeded to demonstrate her low maintenance make-up to her social media viewers. One of her favorites from the Dior collection was the Lip Sugar Scrub which she said makes her lips extra soft. She also added that the lip scrub was made with real sugar and she likes it because it is usually a treat to her lips. The model further added that the scrub melts into a balm and then the sugar disappears thus eliminating the need to rinse.

Bella featured a few other beauty products from the Dior line in her video including the Lip Grow Berry shade, the two-in-one lip balm, the Nude Air Luminizer and what she calls the “Airbrush.” She stated that the latter helps to Airbrush her complexion. Bella is the brand ambassador for Dior makeup which is one of the reasons she was promoting the makeup products on her Instagram video. The products that she demonstrated were recently released by the Christian Dior makeup division.

Bella was also present at the Dior Ball which was held on Monday in Paris, courtesy of the Paris Fashion Week. She looked absolutely gorgeous and her makeup could only be described as perfection. However, Bella did not do her own makeup for the Dior party. Instead, the model’s makeup was done by makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani.

“I wanted to keep her beauty look fresh with just a hint of light, gray shimmer in her eyelids. After prepping Bella’s skin with Dreamskin Advanced, I evened out her skin tone with Diorskin Forever Foundation and Diorskin Star Concealer for under the eyes,” Bedrani stated.

Hadid opted to attend the even in a head-turning corset-style sheer dress which was quite risky because her boobs were clearly visible through the dress since she also chose to go braless. Nevertheless, she oozed beauty and glamor at the event. Bella has been following closely in the footsteps of her older sister Gigi Hadid who is also a Victoria’s secret model. The two walked the runway together in 2016’s Victoria’s Secret fashion show in Paris which also happened to be Bella’s debut as a VS model.

Thank you @Dior for always making me feel like a princess ???????????? #MariaGraziaChiuri A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jan 26, 2017 at 12:12pm PST

Things seem to be picking up quite nicely and the model has been experiencing great success since her debut. One good example is the fact that she was selected as the brand ambassador for the Christian Dior makeup division. Bella makes sure that she has fun even while she works such as showcasing Dior makeup while in black panties.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]