Taylor Swift And Zayn’s Music Video For ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Song ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ Arrives

The official music video for Taylor Swift and Zayn’s Fifty Shades Darker song, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” has finally debuted. The music video premiered at midnight on January 27. Here’s a recap of everything that happens in the alluring music video. Scroll down further to watch the video for yourself.

The video for “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” opens with a car pulling up to a throng of paparazzi. As the flashbulbs go off, Zayn emerges from the car. He goes inside a hotel. E! Online reports that the video for “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” was filmed at the St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel in London, England.

As he makes his way through a dimly lit corridor, a paparazzo suddenly pops out, and starts snapping pictures of Zayn. Another man subdues the photographer, and Zayn keeps walking, unfazed by the interruption. He walks past the hotel bar, and into an elevator.

The elevator turns red, a possible allusion to the infamous “red room” from Fifty Shades of Grey. As the camera pans away from Zayn, Taylor Swift appears in an elevator. She exits on a floor of the hotel and begins walking down a hallway. She opens the door to one of the rooms and walks inside.

As she walks off-camera, Zayn can be seen standing inside the room, though Swift does not acknowledge his presence there. Flashes of Swift bathed in a strobing red light, are inter-cut with Zayn singing in the living area on the couch.

The video then shows a champagne glass being filled. As the camera pulls up, Swift is revealed to be the one pouring it. She is then seen picking the petals off a bouquet of white roses. Zayn continues singing on the couch, before blue lights begin to strobe at his location.

The scene cuts to Taylor Swift sitting in a hotel room, now filled with party revelers. She gazes off, and the video cuts to Zayn sitting, with what appears to be pictures, in his hand. The video cuts back to Swift in the room with the party. Then back to Zayn in his lonely hotel room, tossing the pictures on the floor. Swift is then shown staring at herself in a mirror.

The video cuts between Zayn, and Taylor Swift, as they sing the chorus to “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.” Like Zayn, Swift is seen in the living area of an empty hotel room. Lights begin to strobe again, and Zayn is shown clearing off a table cluttered with glasses, smashing them.

Swift is on the bed, subtly writhing around, as she throws a pillow. A bottle is then thrown by either Swift or Zayn. At the three-minute, nineteen-second mark, Swift, and Zayn, finally share the screen together, albeit briefly. They are sitting on a bed with their backs to each other, and blue lights begin to strobe again.

The video jumps to both Swift, and Zayn, messing up their hotel rooms as they throw furniture around, among other things. The video flashes back to Swift, and Zayn, sitting on the bed together, as the camera twirls around them.

At the three-minute, forty-nine-second mark, Zayn, and Swift exchange their first direct gaze at each other. The music video then jumps back to them separated, in their respective rooms, looking distressed. As Swift sings “until you come back home,” on the bed she is sitting on, she turns to look back, and the video ends.

Is she turning to look back at Zayn? It is not clear. You can judge for yourself by watching the video below.

It has been over a month since the lead single from the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack premiered. Taylor Swift teased the release of the video for “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” on her Twitter account, Wednesday morning. While the video shows no footage from Fifty Shades Darker, it does pick up on the movie franchise’s overall vibe.

“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” marks Swift’s first single, since the release of “New Romantics,” back in February of 2016. Since her career began, Swift has consecutively released a new album every two years, and 2016 marked the first time she broke that tradition. While fans await a new album, Swift’s sweltering duet with Zayn will have to tide them over.

The second installment in the Fifty Shades franchise, Fifty Shades Darker, which features Taylor Swift and Zayn’s “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” arrives in theaters, February 10.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images]