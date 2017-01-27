Gigi Hadid Vows Revenge If She Finds Out The Weeknd Cheated On Bella Hadid With Selena Gomez

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez may have flirted while he was still dating Bella Hadid, according to a number of reports.

Now, Gigi, the sister of Bella, is vowing that she will make life unpleasant for Selena if it turns out that Selena and The Weeknd hooked up behind Bella’s back, reports Hollywood Life.

A source told the magazine, “if it turns out that something shady did happen and Abel and Selena hooked up behind Bella’s back that’ll be a different story. There will be hell to pay from Gigi for both of them,”

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, can’t seem to get enough of each other, but they don’t have everyone’s blessing quite yet.

Hollywood Life reports that Selena and The Weeknd first met at the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and had “an instant connection.”

The report notes that Selena Gomez was wearing a very sexy outfit on that night in 2015 when sparks first flew between her and The Weeknd. Selena revealed both a lot of cleavage with her plunging neckline and acres of leg through the thigh-high slit in her dress.

“There were sparks when they first met at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2015… They both performed and The Weeknd was just taken by Selena.”

A source said that Bella and The Weeknd were definitely dating at the time, though they were “having problems.”

“The Weeknd and Bella were dating at the time, but they were kind of on and off. They were having problems.”

A source close to Gomez insisted that she was attracted to The Weeknd but did not make any moves on him because he was still with Bella Hadid.

“[Selena] thought he was cute, but he was in a relationship [with Bella Hadid].”

Gigi Hadid has reportedly ended her friendship with Selena Gomez since the world learned that Selena and The Weeknd hooked up. Gigi has reportedly “dropped [Selena] and stopped answering her calls,” out of loyalty to her sister Bella.

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd were dating for two years. Shortly after they broke up, pictures of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd kissing were flashed around the world.

Some outlets have claimed that Bella Hadid is texting the Weeknd saying that Selena Gomez is only using him for attention. Selena’s ex, Justin Bieber, has reportedly also weighed in, telling friends he believes that Selena is using The Weeknd to get attention.

Gigi Hadid is currently dating ex One Direction star Zayn Malik, who has just released the video for his collaboration with Taylor Swift.

Bella, Selena, and Gigi are all members of the high-profile Taylor Swift girl squad. While Gigi has clearly opted to take her sister’s side as the Bella/Selena/The Weeknd love triangle heats up, Taylor Swift has reportedly vowed that she will not take sides at all.

“Taylor Swift won’t take sides at all.”

Sources have reported that The Weeknd treats Selena Gomez “like a queen,” reportedly even dropping $20k on her during one outing.

An observer who spotted Selena and The Weeknd (real name Abel) on a recent date said that they appeared very into one another.

The witness reported that The Weeknd gave Selena his chain necklace — Gomez was spotted wearing the piece of jewelry as they emerged from a date at Dave and Buster’s on Jan. 25.

“They were very affectionate with each other, holding hands, stealing kisses.”

Bella Hadid was reportedly so jealous after the first pictures of Abel and Selena emerged, that she unfollowed Selena Gomez on Instagram.

Fans observed that while Bella had unfollowed Selena, Selena was still following Bella in the days after the explosive make-out pictures emerged.

