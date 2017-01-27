Actress Mischa Barton Hospitalized Voluntarily For Psychiatric Evaluation After Bizarre Backyard Incident

Actress Mischa Barton was hospitalized on Thursday morning for a psychiatric evaluation after neighbors called police to report that she was seen hanging over her backyard fence, screaming and exhibiting bizarre and disturbing behavior.

The 31-year-old actor, best known for her role as Marissa Cooper in the hit TV series The O.C. (2003-2007), was seen and photographed hanging over her backyard fence at her West Hollywood home wearing only a shirt and tie, according to TMZ. She was heard rambling incoherently and screaming about something she believed to be “world shattering.” She was also heard rambling about Ziggy Stardust, her dog, and saying that her mother was a witch (Mischa had sued her mother Nuala in 2015, alleging that she defrauded her of money).

Then she fell off the fence.

“Oh my God, it’s over! I feel it, and it’s angry!” she cried after she fell off the fence into her backyard.

Sheriff Deputies responded to 9-1-1 calls alerting them about a jumper or a possible overdose. Law enforcement officers reportedly transported Mischa voluntarily to a local hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

A police officer said that the deputies arrived at her home in West Hollywood at about 7 a.m. and found her “fully clothed” but incoherent, according to Radar Online.

The deputies then requested assistance from L.A. County Fire Department. When firefighters arrived they transported the actor voluntarily to a hospital in Los Angeles.

“She was making incoherent statements that made absolutely no sense and she was transported to the hospital,” a West Hollywood Sheriff’s Deputy told E! News.

This is not the first time that Mischa has been taken to the hospital for psychiatric evaluation and treatment.

After she was arrested in 2007 for DUI and possession of marijuana, Mischa was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold for two weeks in 2009. The incident happened after she sought medical attention, reportedly for a tooth infection.

Mischa later explained that the bizarre behavior that led to her involuntary hold was a reaction to sedatives administered for a wisdom tooth removal. She claimed that she was held under “5150” after she fought with the nurses when they tried to inject her with drugs.

“If they feel you are depressed or a danger to yourself they can hold you on a 5150,” she said. “I am terrified of needles and they wanted to pump me full of drugs and I said, ‘No, absolutely not. I don’t want to be here.'”

“5150” is a California law that allows mental health professionals to confine a patient involuntarily if they believe the patient poses danger to others and themselves.

In a 2013 interview with People magazine, she described her experience of a “full-on breakdown” as “terrifying.” She said she blacked out “under the influence of a sedative” taken for a wisdom tooth removal.

But media reports claimed she was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold after she threatened to commit suicide.

She admitted that her “jet-set lifestyle” made her vulnerable to the “breakdown” because it placed her under pressure. She claimed that she had been under “enormous pressure” for years. Public scrutiny as a celebrity made her feel that her life was spiraling out of control.

She claimed in the interview with People magazine that she learned a lot from the incident and that she realized she needed to “slow down” and take care of her health.

But while attempting to “get healthy” she decided to gain some weight after she was criticized for being unhealthily skinny. But she eventually also came under criticism for being overweight.

“It was always, ‘She’s too skinny, she must be sick,'” Barton said. “Then it was, ‘She’s too big.’ I was never the right weight.”

Mischa rose to stardom as the 17-year-old actress who played Marissa Cooper in the TV series The O.C. (2003-2007). Since her role in The O.C. she has taken several other acting projects, such as the supernatural romance thriller I Will Follow You Into The Dark (2012).

She also owns a London boutique which features her makeup collection, handbag designs, and clothes.

Mischa turned 31 only two days before her latest hospitalization.

