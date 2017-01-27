Brad And Angelina’s Juicy Secrets Will Be Revealed In Filmmaker’s Upcoming Documentary

Brad and Angelina just can’t get a break when news came out that a filmmaker will release a documentary that promises to reveal juicy details about their doomed relationship.

According to the Mirror, Ian Halperin’s next documentary will reveal secrets about the most famous celebrity couple in the world and the filmmaker says that there are a few things that people still don’t know about the former couple.

Brad and Angelina are the latest subjects of the filmmaker/writer; in the past Halperin wrote about the life of Michael Jackson during his final years. He also wrote a book about Kurt Cobain, the former lead singer of popular Grunge band Nirvana who shot himself in 1994.

Now Halperin is focusing on Brad and Angelina and he intends to spill all of the beans on the former couple. One particular detail that he claims to be juicy and true is that the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actors have been estranged for over a year prior to their split in September 2016.

According to an insider Halperin’s film gathered a lot of details and it could very well reveal all of the secrets of the Pitt-Jolie clan during their tumultuous relationship.

The source said, “Ian has covered every cough and spit of their relationship and will reveal the real reasons behind Angelina filing for divorce.”

According to several reports, Brad and Angelina ended their relationship due to various reasons one of which is the alleged abuse of Pitt against their eldest son, Maddox.

According to The Telegraph, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt citing “irreconcilable differences” as the main reason.

But several reports say that rumors of infidelity, substance abuse and child abuse on Pitt’s part are what destroyed their relationship.

Brad and Angelina fought to keep the details of their relationship under wraps but it didn’t stop the media from speculating on why their marriage came apart.

Rumors before said that Brad started an affair with his co-star, Marion Cotillard, when they were filming Allied but the French actress went online to debunk those rumors.

There were also rumors that the Brad and Angelina tandem came apart because of Pitt’s substance abuse, which could be true considering that the Fury actor is said to undergo drug tests prior to his visit to their children.

The most damning rumor that broke apart their relationship was when Pitt allegedly shouted and even physically harmed their eldest son, Maddox, during a flight to L.A. last year.

According to The Sun, Pitt got into an argument with their eldest son, Maddox, and Jolie claimed that her former husband struck him.

But the FBI cleared Pitt of all charges of child abuse and he has been allowed to visit their children under supervision.

Ever since Brad and Angelina sort of patched things up the Ocean’s Eleven actor is said to be in high spirits.

According to reports Brad is looking a lot better ever since he started seeing his kids again and the Mirror says that the 53-year-old actor is looking more optimistic because of the turn of the tide.

Although when Ian Halperin releases his documentary on Brad and Angelina the situation for the former couple might turn ugly once more seeing that the filmmaker promises that there are a lot of things the A-list actors tried to hide about their relationship from the public.

So far, Halperin’s juiciest detail on Brad and Angelina’s relationship is that the famous couple has been separated for more than a year. Halperin hasn’t hinted what else he has unearthed while he was making the film but he did say that he was able to get never-before-seen footage of the couple and he was able to interview them as well.

Seeing that Brad and Angelina are working hard to keep their relationship troubles private this film by Ian Halperin is the last thing they need.

[Featured image by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Images]