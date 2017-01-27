Katherine Heigl Shares First Photos Of Baby Son As She Discusses Family Life

Actress Katherine Heigl welcomed her baby boy on December 20, and is finally giving fans a glimpse at the newborn.

Katherine and husband Josh Kelley welcomed baby Joshua Bishop last month and are candidly sharing about the experience. The 38-year-old former Grey’s Anatomy star discussed life after giving birth in an interview with People, as well as shared several photos of the new baby online.

#KatherineHeigl reveals the emotional way she told her daughters she was pregnant with her first son, #JoshuaBishop. Tap the link in the bio to read more. | ????: @cheyenneellis A photo posted by People Magazine (@people) on Jan 25, 2017 at 9:30am PST

Heigl shared a similar photo to her account as she told fans more information on her son’s birth.

“@joshbkelley and I are beyond thrilled to finally share the arrival of our little man Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr born December 20th, weighing in at 7 pounds 15 ounces.”

Katherine went more in-depth about her first pregnancy during the interview with People as well. She and Josh are the parents to two adopted girls, Naleigh, eight, and Adalaide, four, as she never expected to carry a child.

“I’ve never been determined to experience pregnancy. But I’m so grateful that I did. I think that if it hadn’t been a surprise, I’m not sure I would have done it. It was an incredible experience, it was kind of magical.”

Katherine also admitted her fears about carrying a baby when she first found out she was pregnant. Despite prior stomach issues and back troubles, the new mom said had an easy pregnancy.

“…’Oh, pregnancy is going to wreck me, I am going to be one of those women who’s just probably sick the whole time and feels terrible and exhausted.’ [But] I just had a pretty easy experience.”

For all you gestating ladies out there check out Those Heavenly Days for my "Pregnancy Favs…Thus Far" and get some tips and tricks for feeling more comfortable inside and out while growing a life! thoseheavenlydays.com A photo posted by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Sep 20, 2016 at 2:09pm PDT

However, Katherine did admit to suffering and indigestion that made her burp like a “frat boy.” But that wasn’t the only issue as she learned her baby was breech just two weeks before his due date. Because of this, Heigl was made to schedule a c-section. She told People she was nervous for the procedure, but that it went smoother than she expected.

“It was nerve-wracking. But the process itself, was all done in about an hour … It was way easier than I expected.”

As the interview came to a close, Katherine discussed what life is like as a new mom to a baby she carried for nine months as she stated she feels “highs and lows.”

“One minute you’re weirdly obsessed with this baby, like ‘Don’t take him out of my sight,’ and the next you’re kind of blue, you’re a little sad and a little freaked out.”

And while Heigl seemed to enjoy her pregnancy as she continued to update fans via her blog, Those Heavenly Days, she had one good reason to state she prefers adoption.

“I actually prefer the adoption way because I wasn’t subject to hormones.”

However, she said experiencing the hormones was the only difference in raising her daughters as compared to her son. Katherine previously stated she experienced the excitement and joy of bringing a new baby into the family as she went through the adoption process with her daughters.

“The moment you hold your child, you’re wholly in love. And you’ll do anything to protect them and shelter them.”

Prior to this revealing, fans were eagerly awaiting news on the baby’s birth as the new parents waited almost a month to make the announcement, according to People. Heigl was very open throughout her pregnancy as she shared updates via her blog.

However, it seems she was waiting for just the right moment to introduce baby Joshua to the world.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]