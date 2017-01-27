Robin Thicke Loses Custody Of Son, Paula Patton Accuses Him Of Infidelity, Drug Abuse And Alcohol Addiction

Paula Patton and Robin Thicke’s custody battle over their six-year-old son just got uglier.

The 41-year-old Warcraft actress had accused her former husband of excessively spanking their son Julian and wanted full custody. The Blurred Lines singer had denied the charge, insisting that he had only used an open hand on his son’s butt and within the confines of the law.

The boy’s school principal and teacher had given statements, independent of Patton, revealing that the boy had told them his father hit him “hard.” In the same vein, the boy had revealed that he was scared of his father and did not want to be around him. The former couple had been co-parenting their young son. However, Patton refused the 39-year-old singer to take Julian, which prompted a custody battle in the courtroom.

According to E Online, the judge granted the Hitch actress temporary sole custody of the six-year-old boy. The judge also issued a temporary domestic violence restraining order against the 39-year-old singer, instructing him to stay at least 100 yards away from mother and son.

A source speaking to Radar Online, pointed out that the judge’s decision was buoyed by an allegation that Thicke had “a history of domestic violence.” But despite the verdict, the Magic singer is still allowed supervised visits, three times a week at a neutral location. Robin Thicke and his former wife are expected back in court February 24.

In the court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Patton’s attorney, Larry Bakman, revealed allegations of physical and emotional abuse as well as drug use, alcohol addiction and infidelity against the Lost Without You crooner. In the 52-page request for a restraining order against the 39-year-old singer, the Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol actress claimed that “Robin had a temper and could be volatile at times.”

The 41-year-old recounted an episode during Julian’s birthday in April 2013. According to the court documents, Patton said she noticed that her husband at the time had made “inappropriate contact with the masseuse.” She alleged that when she confronted him about it, the singer flew into a rage, kicked her and battered the locked door.

The son of actor TV star Alan Thicke who died last year would later admit to his wife that “he had a drug and alcohol problem and that it was affecting his behavior.” However that same year, Patton alleged that her ex was again physically violent towards her at the Cannes Film Festival. She said the singer hit her with a clenched fist and threw her to the ground.

In her declaration, the 2 Guns actress also revealed that another time, her husband came back from tour and confessed that he had unprotected sex with seven women. The actress said she had soldiered on with the marriage because her former husband had always threatened he would leave her and their son penniless.

“I wanted to leave Robin but at the same time, I was incredibly fearful of angering him. I was afraid of Robin’s volatility, his retribution. He would often threaten that he would leave both of us penniless given IRS tax liens incurred by him during the course of the marriage.”

However, according to the 41-year-old, her breaking point came when she returned home and found Thicke in bed with two naked women. Patton, in her justification for a restraining order request through her attorney, pointed out that her ex always had a penchant for hitting her and she believed that he would do the same to their son.

“Given Robin’s history of hitting me with a closed fist, pushing me onto the ground and kicking me. I had no doubt he was capable of hitting Julian, particularly after having used cocaine, alcohol or whatever substances with which he is presently involved.”

Paula Patton and Robin Thicke divorced in 2015. The former couple had fared amicably over their child custody agreement. The singer was allowed to have Julian on Thursdays to Saturdays. However, things went awry earlier this month, when the movie actress expressed concern over her former husband’s drug and alcohol abuse and the forms of punishment he was meting out to their six-year-old son. The 41-year-old said she believed that the spankings extreme and made the young boy scared of his father.

Thicke’s lawyer, Angela Pierce Di Donato suggested that the former couple were both doing drugs, adding that the actress preferred to be economical with the truth because of her motives. Donato debunked Patton’s claims of domestic violence, pointing out they had never been reported. She added that her client’s infidelity had no bearing on the ongoing custody battle. The attorney argued that it was a personal vendetta for Patton who wanted to discredit and hurt Thicke by every means necessary.

