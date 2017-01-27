Zooey Deschanel Is Pregnant With Second Child

There’s another baby on the way for actress Zooey Deschanel and her husband, Jacob Pechenik.

Us Weekly reported on Zooey’s pregnancy as the site confirmed she is indeed expecting her second child.

“A new girl (or guy) is on the way! Zooey Deschanel is pregnant and expecting her second child with her husband, Jacob Pechenik, Us Weekly can confirm.”

TooFab was the first to report on Zooey’s second pregnancy as the site quoted sources close to production of the hit show, New Girl.

“According to insiders close to production of the show, Deschanel is expecting her second child with husband Jacob Pechenik and the pregnancy news has already been broken to some co-stars and crew members on the Fox series.”

A new girl (or guy) is on the way: #ZooeyDeschanel is expecting her second child with husband Jacob Pechenik! Tap the link in our bio for more. (Photo credit: JB Lacroix/WireImage) A photo posted by Us Weekly (@usweekly) on Jan 26, 2017 at 1:17pm PST

Zooey and Jacob secretly married in Texas on June 21, 2015, just two months before welcoming their daughter. The 37-year-old is mom to daughter Elsie Otter, who was born in August, 2015. And it seems the couple is ready to grow their family just 18 months after welcoming their first baby.

E! News also covered the announcement saying that 2017 is about to get “sweeter” for the couple. It seems Zooey is enjoying being mom to daughter Elsie, as she was quoted talking about the tot to the site.

“Fans of the Hollywood couple know that the duo is already proud parents to a young daughter named Elsie Otter Pechenik who has already had such a huge impact on their lives.”

Zooey discussed how it felt to go back to work after giving birth to her first child during the interview.

“When you’re holding your baby, you’re like, ‘I don’t wanna go to work — this is like the best thing ever.’ But it’s nice, you know, I think, having a little girl, she knows her mommy works and I think that’s a good thing.”

Us Weekly also reported on the birth of Zooey’s first child as a rep for the actress confirmed both the birth of her daughter and her marriage to Pechenik.

“I am thrilled to confirm that Zooey Deschanel and her husband, Jacob Pechenik, are new parents to a beautiful healthy baby girl.”

TooFab also discussed how the actress and her husband came up with the name for their daughter, suggesting they may use the same methods when picking a name for their unborn baby.

“Elsie is kind of a classic name… and then we were like the middle name can be a little bit wild. We both found that we had a mutual love for otters.”

The Daily Mail stated that Zooey and Jacob waited until Elsie was born before finding out her gender, but there’s no word yet on if the couple plans to do the same for baby number two.

“Zooey did mention, however, that she and Jacob waited until the birth to find out the gender of their daughter.”

@ZooeyDeschanel is pregnant AGAIN! Read the story at PerezHilton.com/ZooeyDeschanel or go to http://goo.gl/Ky9LEy A photo posted by PerezHilton.com (@perezhilton) on Jan 26, 2017 at 2:59pm PST

Perez Hilton also mentioned there’s no information on how far along Deschanel is and no photos of a baby bump just yet. However, Hilton is eager to see Zooey show off her pregnancy in the coming months.

“Hopefully Zooey debuts the baby bump sometime soon, but no pressure! Congrats on the big news!”

Hilton’s followers seemed excited about the news as they left comments saying “yay” on his Instagram post.

“Yay it’s true!!!”

Fans chimed in on Us Weekly‘s Instagram post, wondering if the actress will once again be missing from New Girl while out on maternity leave.

“Does this mean she’ll be leaving again” “im being selfish.. that means she will take a break from New Girl again…”

Others questioned how old her first baby is as it seems like Zooey just gave birth recently, instead of 18 months ago.

“did she not just have a child like two seconds ago”

But most of Zooey’s fans’ reactions can be summed up in one Instagram user’s comment: “WHAT NO WAY!!! YES”

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]