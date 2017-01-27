Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez: The Game Of Love And Hate

After some images confirmed the romance between the actress and singer Selena Gomez with fellow singer The Weeknd, the artists are witnessing how their idyll has achieved greatly in irritating her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

“Selena is aware that Justin is the typical person who becomes infatuated with everything you can not have so has reacted so badly to the news of his relationship with The Weeknd. But as far as she is concerned, Justin has missed this train too many times already and there is no turning back,” Hollywood Life source told a source close to the interpreter.

The romance between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez had once taken the internet by storm. The alleged jealousy that the Canadian teen idol now feels for Selena as a new love chapter begins for her is apparently too much to digest for Bieber. This was reflected last week when Justin Bieber expressed his aversion towards The Weeknd’s music during a meeting.

“By God, no! I really can not hear a single song from The Weeknd. That shit is weird,” the Canadian idol spelled. The recording of this footage has spread like wildfire in the virtual sphere. Selena knows perfectly well that Justin does not really believe the music of The Weeknd is absurd. He just envies Selena’s new boyfriend for his success and for having won the heart of Selena, the same informant reported.

Apart from Justin Bieber, there is another person who didn’t receive the surprising romance between Selena and The Weeknd with much enthusiasm. Bella Hadid, former girlfriend of The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) was definitely not the happiest person in the world when she found out her boyfriend left her. Bella, the star of catwalks, did not follow Selena on Instagram instead of calling her professional talent into question in the presence of her friends.

Bella Hadid is not going through her prime. Of course, the young model has many reasons to smile and her life does not end here, but it is true that days have been bad for her recently given the end of her relationship with Abel, better known as The Weeknd.

This is startling news for the couple because Abel and Bella were really very close and it really seemed that the love story would go to great lengths without any problems, qualms or regrets. It did seem that their relationship would go very far, but the distance and the incompatibility of their agendas ended with a relationship that, as everyone saw, Bella felt nostalgic and remembered when she was with him in the parade of Victoria’s Secret, which was one of the most important events of the year.

However, for the moment it has only be confirmed that Selena will work on the last album of Mexican Paulina Rubio and will continue starring in advertising campaigns signature leather accessories Coach. It is still unconfirmed if her meeting with music producer Justin Tranter means she is already immersed in preparations for a new album.

Whether or not the rumors that have begun to circulate around the possibility that the relationship between Selena and Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd) is a mere advertising ploy, the truth is that the reaction of the model Bella Hadid (ex-girlfriend of Tesfaye) upon learning the news of Abel and Selena together, failing to automatically follow Selena on Instagram, does not seem precisely fictitious.

“Selena has never been part of Taylor Swift’s group of friends, that is, she has a very close relationship with her, but she has almost no contact with Bella and Gigi Hadid or with the other celebrities who make up the group, so the truth is that she has not worried too much about what Bella might think of this matter,” according to a source that reported a statement.

