Ivanka Trump Children: Baby Theodore Crawls For First Time In White House — And It’s Caught On Camera

Ivanka Trump, the mom of three children, has been super busy with the transition to Washington. Still, she managed to unwind with her kids and witness her youngest children, Theodore, taking his first steps — in the White House, of all places.

Ivanka and her family of five have been busy bodies since Donald Trump won the election against Hillary Clinton for President of the United States. After the inauguration last week, the First Family got into gear and has been hard at work making 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue their new home — at least for the next four years.

Arriving in Washington DC with my family. A very special moment! #MAGA #Inauguration2017 A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 19, 2017 at 10:29am PST

According to Cosmopolitan, first daughter Ivanka Trump has reportedly stepped down from roles at her eponymous brand and the Trump family of businesses, which means she will have more time to spend time with her beloved children.

Thank goodness she was around this past weekend to witness a piece of history, citing a report on the milestone from the Independent Review Journal.

With a camera rolling to capture the priceless moment, first grandson Theodore took his first steps (ehem) crawl on the floors of the majestic home. The 10-month-old is seen in the video traversing the carpet for a short distance before he calls it quits and sits upright.

Ivanka and the family appear to be in the middle of a meal at the time her son crawls for the first time. To capitalize on the moment, Ivanka tries to coax him to go further next time.

She then calls for help from her trusty assistant — and her son’s big sister — 10-year-old Arabella Rose Kushner. She and Ivanka team up, and moments later, the toddler is crawling again with a little more pep in his strides. The pair cheered the little fellow along the entire way.

Ivanka posted the family footage on her Instagram and social media accounts. She included an elated caption.

“There were so many incredible milestones this past weekend—including one for baby Theodore[,] who crawled for the very first time in the White House!”

Taking quotes from Hollywood Life, it shows how excited Ivanka Trump and her daughter were to witness the infant in action.

“You want to do it? You ready? I think he’s ready,” Ivanka says. In the background, Arabella’s voice is heard encouraging her brother to “crawl, crawl.” When he does, the mom and daughter celebrate in unison.

The doting mom constantly posts images of her family on social media. She captured the moment Arabella sang a lullaby to her new brother when he was first born.

The Journal (IJR) points out Ivanka’s penchant for fashion and how it apparently manifests in the decor of the White House.

“The businesswoman, who is married to Jared Kushner, is also known for her impeccable sense of style, so it’s no surprise that even when she’s crawling on the floor after a baby, she looks like a million bucks. Her simple look is making us reconsider all those headbands we’ve thrown out over the years!”

Blair House, DC #latergram A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 23, 2017 at 7:12pm PST

Ivanka Trump is wed to New York real estate investor and owner of the New York Observer, Jared Kushner. In addition to Arabella and Theodore, they couple have another son together, 3-year-old Joseph.

Missing from the footage was the President and First Lady. It’s unclear if they were merely off camera or even in the residence at the time of the maiden crawl.

Thankfully, the moment was caught on camera. In that way, the proud grandmother and grandfather will get a chance to watch it over and over until their hearts are content.

[Featured image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]