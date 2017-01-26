Brad Pitt News: How Has The Divorce Changed His Net Worth?

The news of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce shocked everyone. While it has been several months since the news first broke, the Brangelina continued to make media headlines.

Considering Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had been married for 10 years, the net worth of these two stars had also blended into one. Now that Pitt and Jolie are no longer together, one of many questions fans are asking is simple – how has the divorce affected Brad Pitt’s net worth?

It was in September of last year that TMZ first reported news that Jolie had filed for divorce against Brad Pitt. Considering the fact that the couple had been together for more than 10 years, the news left most people shocked. Per TMZ, Jolie noted the separation date as September 15. Media outlets and fans quickly speculated whether cheating or an affair had anything to do with the split.

Insiders who were close to Pitt and Jolie were not as surprised by the news of the divorce because the couple frequently fought about how to parent their six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. In the recent years, Pitt did admit that he was a little tough on the children, especially his sons, Hollywood Take reports.

“I am [a disciplinarian] with the boys. Girls do no wrong so I don’t have to be. I feel like my job is to show them around, help them find what they want to do with their life, put as many things in front of them, and pull them back when they get out of line, so they know who they are.”

Many speculated that the reason Jolie pursued full custody was out of fear that Brad Pitt was too strict with their children. Jolie claimed that she never wanted to take the children away from their father. She just wanted to have physical custody of them.

Part of the reason news of the divorce between Brad Pitt and Angelina seemed so shocking was because of how much of a happy couple they appeared to be. Brangelina originally met while filming Mr. And Mrs. Smith in 2003 and started dating shortly after Brad divorced Jennifer Aniston in 2005. Pitt and Jolie were engaged in 2012 and they had just celebrated their second wedding anniversary a couple of weeks before the divorce news broke, per Us Weekly.

As fans of Brangelina recall, Brad stood by Angelina during all of her health struggles. Jolie became famously known for having a double mastectomy in 2013 when she learned she has a gene that put her at risk of developing breast cancer. Jolie also had her Fallopian tubes and ovaries removed in 2015 when she began to show signs of ovarian cancer.

In addition to custody, the divorce forced Angelina and Brad to decide how they would split their combined net worth. While some thought Angelina should have asked for spousal support, she was never reported as doing so. There were, however, countless of assets the two had acquired as a married couple that had to be divided.

Sources close to the couple told TMZ that Jolie and Pitt had an iron-clad prenup that would make splitting up their assets and net worth simple. Collectively, the two had roughly $400 million in addition to their 12 properties. Seven of the properties belonged to Brad, two belonged to Angelina, and three of them were purchased while they were a married couple. The iron-clad prenup clearly addressed who got what.

As far as the net worth goes when it comes to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as individuals, Brad’s net worth is almost $100 million higher than Jolie’s. Per Celebrity Net Worth, Brad Pitt has a net worth of $240 million while Angelina’s net worth is $160 million.

