Leah Remini Conan Interview: Late Show Host Admits Scientologists Contacted Him To Trash Remini

In the Leah Remini Conan interview the late show host admitted that inviting the former Scientologist to his show sparked the anger of the religious sect.

Remini, a former member of the Church of Scientology, has been on the warpath against her former religious sect with her A&E show Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath wherein she reveals the many abuses of the group.

The star of The King of Queens left the Church of Scientology in 2013 and since then she’s been speaking out against the abuses of high ranking members of the church against their members.

In the Leah Remini Conan interview she was asked to speak more about the misdeeds of Scientology members but before she had a chance to talk about it the late show host spoke first about his own encounter with the infamous organization.

O’Brien said that representatives of the Church of Scientology sent him a letter discrediting Leah Remini. According to Esquire, the late show host told Remini that in the 24 years that he’s been doing the talk show this is the first time that someone tried to discredit his guest by directly contacting him.

O’Brien told Remini that the letter he received from the Church of Scientology told him that the religious sect his guest was advocating against wasn’t “happy” that he invited the comedic actress to his show.

In the Leah Remini Conan interview the host added that Scientologists were trying to discredit her by saying that her intentions to discredit the religious sect was only to further her career and become more popular.

O’Brien then told Remini that he has never had this kind of experience before with his other guests to which the former Scientologist said that she’s not surprised that the Church of Scientology tried to suppress Conan from letting her speak on his show.

In the Leah Remini Conan interview the A&E star implied the irony of the Church of Scientology when she mentioned that that religious sect is responsible for creating websites dedicated to discrediting former members of their group, which she labelled as hate websites.

O’Brien also asked Remini how she didn’t come to realize the Church of Scientology’s misdeeds when she had access to outside information throughout her adult life.

In the Leah Remini Conan interview the former Scientologist replied that though she did have access to unbiased information outside the church she was told early on that news outlets are not to be trusted.

Remini told Conan that they were taught at an early age that the media often tell lies about everything especially their church so it’s best not to listen to them.

In the Leah Remini Conan interview the former Scientologist added that members of the church who find information on the internet and elsewhere that discredits their church are often punished for this because this is a form of transgression for trying to find a chink in the church’s armor.

In the Leah Remini Conan interview the late show host’s guest added a much more troubling consequence for trying to find cracks in the Church of Scientology.

Remini told O’Brien that even though information that discredits Scientology are available online some people chose not to accept it because of the repercussions she mentioned earlier.

But if someone decides to pursue the truth despite the threat of punishment Scientologists will change tactics and target the transgressor’s family in order to wear down people going against them.

Other former members of Scientology shared similar experiences as the ones Leah Remini encountered. Paul Haggis, director of Crash and screenwriter of Million Dollar Baby, knows what it’s like to leave the church.

According to The Telegraph, Haggis encountered a lot of resistance after he left Scientology in 2009. He said that when he handed a letter of resignation from the group a lot of Scientology members came to his house to persuade him to change his mind.

When he didn’t relent the Scientologists became more forceful eventually bullying him online for trying to discredit their religious sect.

It’s evident that the Church of Scientology will stop at nothing to discredit those who are trying to reveal the truth about their sect but up to what extent?

In the Leah Remini Conan interview it was clear that Scientologists are unabashed about telling a late show host to back away from letting a former Scientologist speak her mind so it seems that this religious sect that’s becoming more and more like a cult will really stop at nothing to silence their critics.

[Featured image by Omar Vega/Invision/AP Images]