‘The Vampire Diaries’ Series Finale Spoilers: Did Nina Dobrev Just Confirm Return?

The rumors have been flying for a while now that Nina Dobrev would return for the big Vampire Diaries series finale. The Hollywood Gossip shared the details that Nina might be coming back once again, but it sounds like it is only for one episode. The big finale will air on March 10 and it turns out that Nina Dobrev will be there for it. She will be reprising her role of Elena Gilbert.

Nina Dobrev left the show after Season 6 and fans have wanted her to come back ever since. They didn’t actually kill off Nina’s character, though. On The Vampire Diaries, nobody is ever really dead and Nina’s character Elena Gilbert was the same way. She was placed under a deep sleep and Elena will be there until her best friend Bonnie, who is a witch, passes away. This is a pretty long time, and so far there is no word about if Nina Dobrev’s character will wake up because of this or because they find a way to break the spell.

It's happening the Delena endgame is coming! #tvdforever WELCOME BACK NINA DOBREV pic.twitter.com/26N6objMMd — Queen Dobrev (@SamantaNDobreva) January 26, 2017

It has been very obvious that everyone wants Nina Dobrev to come back to the show once again. Damon has mentioned her more than once, and he wonders if he will get to spend his life with her. He has never given up on his one true love coming back to him.

Nina actually shared a picture of a script along with the caption, “I know it’s Thursday, but this is not a TBT. #BackOnSet #TVDForever.” That is right Nina Dobrev is back to work once again on the set, and the fans couldn’t be happier to hear it. After this, Executive Producer Julie Plec wasn’t afraid to share the details of what is really going on. She said, “I’m thrilled to bring this show to an end the way we always intended – with Nina back to help us say goodbye.” Then Producer Kevin Williamson added saying, “I’m so excited to have Nina back to ensure our farewell episode is truly epic!”

There have been a lot of rumors that Nina Dobrev left the show on bad terms after her split with Ian Somerhalder in real life, but it really doesn’t sound that way. She left the show and moved on to other things. Last season Nina did do a voice spot on the show, but this will be the first time she has been back as an actress on the show since her departure.

BECAUSE THEY WILL BE REMEMBERED. TRENDED WORLDWIDE MORE THAN ANY OTHER COUPLE IN THE HISTORY OF COUPLES #DELENA WELCOME BACK NINA DOBREV. pic.twitter.com/mzo0i0WshM — Jen~DELENA ENDGAME!! (@_ourownhistory) January 27, 2017

Now there is a lot of speculation about what is going on with Nina Dobrev’s character and how it will all go down when she returns. It does like like Damon will do anything he can to be with her once again and this would be the perfect ending to their love story. You have to remember that Bonnie may have to die for her to return, though.

Bustle shared that Nina Dobrev recently spoke out about how leaving the show was actually good for her. She is in the new XXX film, and Nina talked about how she is showing she can do more than just play Elena.

“I wanted to be in an action movie and do the badass, Femme-fatale stunts kind of character. I actually chose to audition for this role. I got in the room, I crushed it. It’s more fun when you have to work for it.”

Are you shocked to hear that Nina Dobrev will be returning to The Vampire Diaries for the series finale? Are you shocked that they were able to get Nina back?

[Featured Image By Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures]