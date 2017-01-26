‘Paranormal Lockdown’ Investigates The Statler City Hotel [Spoilers]

During this intriguing new episode of Paranormal Lockdown, paranormal experts Nick Groff and Katrina Weidman travel to Buffalo, N.Y., in order to spend 72 hours investigating the 18-story Statler City Hotel. This is the largest building that the Paranormal Lockdown team has investigated so far, with over 950,000 square feet to cover, and although it will definitely be a challenge, Katrina and Nick try to focus on the hotel’s reported hot spots of paranormal activity.

Elsworth Statler loved building hotels and this one was built in 1923. Presidents, jazz legends, mobsters, and the rich and famous often frequented the iconic “Grand Dame of Buffalo.” Eventually after a series of bankruptcies, the hotel was abandoned and slowly fell into disrepair. Purchased through an auction by the current owner in 2011, the first two floors of the Statler City Hotel have been restored to their former glory and are currently used as event spaces.

According to the Week in Weird, apparitions, disembodied voices, footsteps, mysterious shadows, glowing phantoms, and objects being thrown have all been reported since renovation began on the hotel. Although it has been reported that a lot of activity is centered around Floor 18, the Turkish Bath area which is located in the basement is known to be very active as well. After a dark figure appeared in a photograph taken at a wedding, Nick and Katrina decide to investigate a possible link between the glamorous Terrace Room, where the photo was taken, and the decrepit Turkish Bath that is located directly below it.

One well-known theory suggests that renovations raise the energy in a building, which in turn can stir up paranormal activity, and that could be what is occurring at the Statler. Other paranormal investigators have received intelligent responses to questions asked, and have experienced a lot of activity in the Turkish Bath. Using their cutting-edge audio and visual technology on Paranormal Lockdown, Nick and Katrina will begin to uncover a fascinating story that was hidden for decades within the walls of the Statler City Hotel.

Paranormal Lockdown shared to their Facebook page a preview clip link that shows Nick, Katrina, and cameraman Rob Saffi investigating the Rendezvous Room. They break out one of their new devices and it isn’t long before activity begins to ramp up. As they continue their investigation of the hotel, the Paranormal Lockdown team experiences disembodied voices and moans along with strange noises and knocking sounds.

On this new episode of Paranormal Lockdown when Katrina asks for something specific, almost immediately she receives an accurate and surprising response. Later, Katrina has an idea that results in the team capturing some exciting evidence. The next day, the Pararnormal Lockdown team receives even more astonishing information while having what could be described as a conversation with someone who is communicating with them through a device called The Portal Wonder Box.

Developed by Steve Huff, the box allows the Paranormal Lockdown team to hear voices very clearly in real time. TV Ruckus shared that as for the Wonder Box, anytime that the Paranormal Lockdown team hears a clear word in English or perhaps even another language, it means that the device is working, and some type of energy is manipulating the machine. The device certainly seems to do the job for the Paranormal Lockdown crew as it seems to reveal some very chilling clues as to what may have occurred in the dark and remote corners of the hotel.

[Featured Image by TLC]