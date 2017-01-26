Planned Parenthood: IUD Insertions Up 900 Percent After Trump’s Election

As previously reported, right now is the time to stock up on Plan B One-Step and consider other forms of birth control. According to new data compiled by analysts for Athenahealth and originally reported by Vox, intrauterine device (IUD) procedures increased 19 percent between October and December 2016.

That means that women feared that a Donald Trump presidency could happen and they rushed out to get long-term contraception even when it became a reality. The numbers from Athenahealth also show an increase in IUD-related appointments and procedures in both conservative and liberal areas of the country. However, the rates were much lower in the areas that supported Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election.

“Our data really complements the anecdotes,” Josh Gray, vice president at AthenaResearch explained to Vox. “I do think we’re capturing a national trend.”

Just a day after the election ended, Google searches for IUDs hit almost immediately, ABC News previously reported. The popular search terms included “iud Trump” and “get an iud now.” An IUD is a small T-shaped or hormone-releasing implant that is inserted in the uterus and provides contraception between four and 10 years. It could even outlast a Trump presidency, if necessary. In fact, it is one of the most effective contraceptive methods available but has been avoided by many women, due to some of its health risks. According to the CDC, IUDs have less than one percent failure rates.

Planned Parenthood has reported that it has received staggering rates for IUD requests at its health centers across the country. Planned Parenthood Federation of America’s president Cecile Richards revealed in an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour that the organization has since a 900 percent increase in women trying to schedule appointments for IUD procedures.

“We’ve had a 900% increase in women trying to get into Planned Parenthood to get an IUD because they are desperately concerned that they are going to lose their access to health care,” Richards told Amanpour. “Women in this country are absolutely not going without a fight, and the majority is with us.”

After Trump’s shocking victory win, multiple women have taken to Twitter to advise each other to get an IUD so that this birth control method would be covered under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) before Trump was inaugurated on Jan. 20.

“Women, call your docs. Today. Take charge of your health before Jan. 20. Get an IUD, get mammograms, get ultrasounds, get Paps. Do it now,” tweeted nurse Maura Brannigan.

The ACA, often referred to as Obamacare, mandates that all insurance plans cover contraception methods and counseling for all women and that these services should be covered without charging a copay or insurance when provided by an in-network provider. The contraception mandate currently covers all FDA-approved contraception methods prescribed by a physician, including IUDs. If Trump does away with the ACA, then women would have to pay upwards $1,000 for an IUD without coverage.

Most of Trump’s campaign was about repealing the ACA. He has already taken steps through an executive order to do so within his first week of being in office. Trump’s motives have caused women to get an IUD while it’s still covered. It has also prompted them to get one that can be inserted and lasts for up to five years or more. Although Trump has said that he wants to repeal the ACA, he said that he does want to keep some parts of it. He also stated that he wants for everyone in America to have access to healthcare.

According to Cosmopolitan.com, some doctors have been leaving IUD strings longer so that a woman can remove it on her own if she decides that she no longer wants it. Without the ACA, removal costs can climb up to hundreds of dollars.

Dr. Martha Simmons, a family physician at a community health center in East Harlem, told Cosmopolitan.com, “Patients will bring up that they’re worried about insurance covering removing [their IUD],” Simmons said. “So the other thing that we’re doing is — for patients who are worried that they won’t have coverage to get their IUDs removed — we’re leaving the strings long enough so that the patients could self-remove the IUD if they wanted.”

