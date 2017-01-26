Crystal Sex Toys: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Jade Eggs Are Not Good For Your Vagina

Gwyneth Paltrow has dished some more bizarre lifestyle advice for women that has doctors speaking out. The Goop founder is often known for selling extravagant merchandise and giving outlandish health advice.

But her latest sex suggestion has some doctors fired up because she could be causing women health problems. In a recent blog post titled “Better Sex: Jade Eggs for Yoni,” she interviewed Shiva Rose who is a well-known actress and holistic blogger on social media. Paltrow explains that she has become obsessed with putting jade eggs into her vagina not only for spiritual reasons but to help tone the pelvic floor muscles as well. There is no scientific data to back up the claim that these crystallized eggs could have similar effects to Kegel exercises.

Crystals, where science and mysticism intersect ????@style_rituals, a certified shamanic energy medicine practitioner breaks down the 8 essential crystals and their superpowers. Tap the link in our bio. ????: @perrierlikethewater A photo posted by goop (@goop) on Dec 26, 2016 at 7:46pm PST

The Oscar-winning actress also stated that inserting a jade egg into your “yoni” or sacred space can make sex better and improve overall health and well-being for women.

“Fans say regular use increases chi, orgasms, vaginal muscle tone, hormonal balance, and feminine energy in general,” said the post.

“Vaginal weights have been around forever and have been used to strengthen the muscles in the vagina after childbirth and to assist with continence,” Michael Cackovic, M.D., a maternal-fetal medicine physician at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, told Self.

In addition, there are some possible health risks associated with using foreign body such as a jade egg, according to Angela Jones, M.D., a board-certified OB-GYN.

“Foreign bodies in the vagina can disrupt its pH and potentially lead to vaginitis or other infections,” she said.

A jade egg is a porous substance, meaning that it can transmit bacteria inside of your vagina, according to Self.

“Certainly using them when pregnant or menstruating would potentially increase the risk of infection,” Cackovic added.

According to the Mirror, Dr. Jen Gunter wrote an open letter to Paltrow, stating that the claims are “garbage” and could increase health risks for women.

“I read the post on GOOP and all I can tell you is it is the biggest load of garbage I have read on your site since vaginal steaming,” she wrote. “Pelvic floor muscles can help with incontinence and even give stronger orgasms for some women, but they cannot change hormones. As for female energy? I’m a gynecologist and I don’t know what that is!?”

Gunter has also pointed out the health risks associated with the regular vaginal use associated with jade eggs.

“As for the recommendation that women sleep with a jade egg in their vaginas I would like to point out that jade is porous which could allow bacteria to get inside and so the egg could act like a fomite.”

The jade eggs usually sell for $66 and are currently sold out, according to the Goop website. It looks like some women are hoping that Gwyneth’s new bizarre practice will work in their favor. But it’s strongly advised that women shouldn’t use them at all.

She is not the only one who has come up with this interesting new concept. Chakrubs is another site that sells crystal sex toys for bohemian girls, spiritual women, and modern-day witches, reports Elite Daily. The Chakrubs sex products are made from 100 percent pure crystal and are supposedly safe enough to use.

The company also makes eggs, similar to Goop’s jade eggs, and suggests cleaning the sex toys with vodka or brandy, but alcohol can irritate vaginal walls. Rose, the creator of the jade eggs, suggests boiling the egg before using it to ensure that it’s clean.

Vanessa Cuccia of Chakrubs sat down for an interview with Refinery29 earlier this month. She created the line in 2011, which features various stones for different spiritual uses and sexual uses. For example, the indigo stone is supposed to open the throat chakra while the rose quartz helps women heal from past love and trauma.

She stated that women should develop a relationship with their crystal sex toys before using them by sleeping with them under their pillows, holding them against their body, and leaving them on the windowsill overnight underneath the full moon so it can “charge.”

However, the disclaimer on Gwyneth Paltrow’s website did state that “the views expressed in this article intend to highlight alternative studies and induce conversation.” Experts say that women should talk to their doctor before using jade eggs or other crystal sex toys, especially if they’re having difficulty with sex.

[Featured Image by Mike Windle/Getty Images for Airbnb]