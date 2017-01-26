Chicago Bulls Infighting And Turmoil Continues After Rajon Rondo’s Instagram Post

The Chicago Bulls seem to be going nowhere fast and are about to implode. Dwyane Wade is angry, Jimmy Butler is angry, Rajon Rondo is angry. The entire Chicago Bulls roster appears angry, but is it all just posturing? All of the writing on the wall suggests that change is definitely needed. If changes do not take place soon, the Bulls may find themselves the laughing stock of the NBA.

Apathetic feelings has been threatening to destroy all of the chemistry built by the Chicago Bulls. What was once seemingly a promising season, at least judging from the Bulls’ fast start, has now turned into a season full of inner turmoil. The Bulls’ inner problems have quickly spilled outside in the public view.

Signs of the Chicago Bulls’ implosion were starting to show in an interview Bulls’ guard Dwyane Wade had with reporters just days ago. During his media session, Wade revealed (courtesy of ESPN) that he has thought about his future.

“Of course. I can’t play this game forever. I just turned 35 and I have a number in my head how long I want to play. At the end of the day you want to be in a situation where it’s a competitor situation, whatever the case may be.”

What has impacted Wade’s immediate future has been the constant rut that the Chicago Bulls are in game to game. The Bulls’ roster is comprised of young players who are not living up to their promise. Dwyane Wade’s frustration has stemmed from the Bulls’ youthful players’ apathy when it comes to wins and losses.

Things traveled towards the deep end after the Bulls blew a late 10-point lead on the way to a 119-114 loss (courtesy of Yahoo Sports) to the Atlanta Hawks.

“I wish I could say that everyone in here is going to go home and not eat tonight. I can’t say that. I don’t know that they care enough. Games are supposed to hurt. You’re not supposed to sleep. You’re not supposed to want to talk to anybody. I don’t know if that is in guys in this locker room. Hopefully, they can prove me wrong.”

Emotions spilled out to reporters after the game. It led people to believe that tempers flared up inside of the Chicago Bulls’ locker room. Dwyane Wade, and to a lesser extent Jimmy Butler, seemed to question the temperament of their Bulls’ teammates. What came into question included the shot selection at the end of the Bulls’ loss.

During that stretch, power forward Nikola Mirotic took an ill-advised three-point shot that would have given the Bulls a 115-112 lead. Jimmy Butler was open to take a shot, but never saw the basketball.

Not being able to take the lead back was only part of the Chicago Bulls’ problems. Poor late minute defense was the culprit. Much of that was Dwyane Wade’s inability to defend his opponent.

After a day has passed, a pipe bomb was dropped by Chicago Bulls’ guard Rajon Rondo. The much-maligned Rondo took his frustrations and opinions to Instagram.

It is widely assumed that Rajon Rondo was comparing his brief stint with Wade and Butler to his time with Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce on the Boston Celtics. The next thing to happen could be a powwow between the Chicago Bulls’ players.

What needs to happen first is for a member of the Chicago Bulls’ front office to come out and address the media. That would mean either Gar Forman or John Paxson must speak openly about the problems going on with the Bulls. What follows this is painfully obvious. But more acrimony is expected first.

A trade or trades must take place if the Bulls want to have any positive experiences coming from this season. Nikola Mirotic, the suspected target of much of Dwyane Wade’s ire, will be better off playing elsewhere.

Trading Mirotic would be something done by the Bulls in an effort to gain an asset or two, but also because he needs a change of scenery.

The Chicago Bulls trading Mirotic will not solve the problems on the team, but it could serve as a signal that anyone can be dealt. And with an underachieving basketball team, everyone should be on watch. This includes Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images]