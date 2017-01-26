Kendall Jenner Turns Photographer For Newest Cover Of ‘Love’ Magazine

Kendall Jenner is proving to be quite the photographer as she’s credited with the latest cover of Love magazine.

The 21-year-old Jenner stepped behind the camera to snap the magazine’s February cover after conducting a casting call for aspiring models. Harper’s Bazaar reported on Kendall’s new career move as she did an amazing job of photographing Arianna Singh-Hicks, a contestant in the casting call.

“After receiving over 110,000 applications, the mag revealed its first cover star, 18-year-old Arianna Singh-Hicks from Toronto, posing in Burberry.”

Kendall first got behind the camera for Love back in July as she photographed Cindy Crawford’s daughter, Kaia Gerber.

“After starring in almost everything from fashion campaigns to magazine covers, Kendall Jenner is dipping her toes on the opposite side of the camera.”

This time, Jenner worked with the magazine’s staff to run the open casting call as they searched for the next cover model.

“Back in October, the model and Love‘s Editor-in-Chief Katie Grand started an open call for cover stars on social media.”

Arianna was one of 25 contestants chosen by Love as Kendall got behind the camera to photograph the latest issue’s cover.

“Arianna is our first issue 17 cover to be released, photographed by Kendall.”

The Toronto native took to her Instagram as well to share her cover as she thanked Kendall for the “amazing photos.”

“Cant believe im able to say this…. but im so proud to announce that i was fortunate enough to not only be picked for the loveme17 contest but score one of the covers as well! I met the most amazing people through this experience and im so thankful to @thelovemagazine @kegrand for giving me a chance to show who i am and to @kendalljenner for the amazing photos.”

The magazine also shared Arianna’s casting video in a post titled “Arianna Day: #LoveMe17.” The 18-year-old discussed her plans for the near future, however, she probably didn’t expect them to include being photographed by Kendall for Love magazine.

“I’m at school. I go to college next year although I’m undecided as to what to major in. I might take a gap year and really give the singing and acting a go. Maybe a bit of modeling.”

The magazine also stated Kendall photographed all of the finalists in a “secret” location before settling on Arianna to grace the cover of the issue.

“And so it begins. As the LOVEME17 finalists begin to be photographed by Kendall Jenner in a secret location in LA today, we talk to some of the applicants that really caught our eye.”

It seems Jenner really dedicated herself to this project as the Love team sifted through over 100,000 applicants, and she was tasked with photographing the top 25 finalists. Fans took to commenting on the magazine’s post as they congratulated Arianna for winning and told her she looked stunning.

” I cant freaking believe this I am ELATED”

However, other commenters noticed the small fact Arianna was photographed by Kendall for the magazine as they left brought it to everyone’s attention.

“PHOTOGRAPHED BY KENDALL”

Kendall has yet to comment on photo or post it to her socials as she just spent the last week in Paris. Jenner has been modeling for Paris Fashion Week as she continued to make headlines for her racy outfits, including sheer tops. She was seen partying with rumored boyfriend ASAP Rocky while working in the City of Love.

Kris Jenner has not yet mentioned her daughter’s success behind the camera, either, as she typically shares posts on Instagram of her children’s accomplishments. It seems Kendall’s photography skills are being downplayed by the Kardashian-Jenner crew while the model proves to be a diverse fashion mogul.

[Featured Image by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images]