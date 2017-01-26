Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard Are Still Everyone’s Relationship Goals With Celebrity Crushes And Breastfeeding Jokes

Whether Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are re-enacting Toto’s “Africa” or sharing a sobriety milestone with their Instagram followers, there’s no denying that the Hollywood couple turn even the most mundane circumstances into a cause for celebration. As Bell recently shared, they aren’t much different from the average American couple, celebrating life’s ups and uniting to tackle life’s downs, and that’s true, except that nothing seems to divide Kristen and Dax for long, if at all. While divorce rates continue to spike, Shepard and Bell seem inseparable, even when it comes to getting Kristen together with her celebrity crush.

Dax Shepard Helps Wife Kristen Bell Meet Her Hottest Celebrity Crush

According to E! News, Kristen Bell has developed a big celebrity crush on The Night Of’s Riz Ahmed, which isn’t surprising, as Bell recently told Ellen DeGeneres that she has often felt a deeper attraction to Indian men. Ms. Bell commented that she finds Ahmed to be a “beautiful” man. Bell’s husband clearly doesn’t feel threatened by this news, because, when the 2017 Golden Globes came around, Dax Shepard used the opportunity to introduce Kristen with her celebrity crush.

“I saw him first and I thought she might be too shy to go up to him, so I’m going to break the ice,” Dax recalls of introducing his wife to the star of The Night Of. “I said to him, ‘Hey, my wife has a crush on you. I would love to introduce you to her.'”

Instead of being as shy as Dax expected her to be upon meeting Riz, the actress jumped right in, declaring “I find you very attractive” to Ahmed.

Even Dax felt compelled to admit that he found Ahmed to be an attractive person in real life, confirming that the actor had beautiful skin in person. Shepard freely admitted that Riz Ahmed is a very handsome man.

The Night Of star was reportedly uncomfortable with the praise received by Dax and Kristen.

Dax Shepard On Discovering Kristen Bell’s Public Breastfeeding

People reports that Kristen Bell also commented on her Golden Globes outfit, a black sequinned dress with a plunging neckline that required double, double-sided tape to keep everything in place. The subject of that dress and the use of the tape brought up Bell’s breastfeeding practices, something that husband Dax was unaware of much of the time.

“She started breastfeeding our children three and a half years ago in front of almost exclusively my dude friends, I feel like,” says 42-year-old Shepard. “The baby was always hungry when my guy pals would come over.”

Shepard says he was able to get used to Bell’s breastfeeding incidents over time, describing it as something akin to white noise.

“They might’ve been out, I don’t know. I can’t say for sure when they’re not and when they’re not out,” jokes Shepard.

Kristen takes a more practical position on the subject of public breastfeeding, declaring that “they’re just boobs” to host Ellen.

“Yes, they are that, and then they’re attractive and you were wearing an attractive outfit,” DeGeneres interjected.

Kristen recently shared the philosophy she and Dax use, when trying to raise 2-year-old Delta and 3-year-old Lincoln. In an essay, Bell wrote that she and Dax are trying to instill the idea that they are “Team Human” in their children, hoping to raise them with a new view of humanity. Bell says her hope is that Delta and Lincoln will grow up believing that everyone is just a part of their extended family.

Ms. Bell adds that she hopes her children will come to understand that material items are disposable, but emotions and empathy for others is not something to be disregarded.

“Material items can go, but acts of kindness, love and giving must stay. Those are the true things that make us who we are,” says Kristen Bell.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]