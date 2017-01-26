‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Dylan And Sharon Face Heartbreak And Lauren Shocks Jack With A Twist Regarding Fenmore’s

There’s a big episode ahead for fans of The Young and the Restless. Spoilers indicate that Friday’s show will be a heartbreaking one for Sharon and Dylan fans as trouble in his undercover case in Miami has set the stage for a brutal farewell. Lauren has a trick up her sleeve that she thinks will help her save Fenmore’s and it sounds as if she’ll manage to turn the tables on Jack in a big way. What else is on the way with the January 27 show?

Dylan managed to make it back to Genoa City after things went awry with Fisk in Miami, but he told Sharon that it wasn’t safe for him to stay there. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that as Sharon talks about leaving town with him, he will remind her that she can’t leave the kids behind. She will initially think that she can leave with her husband for a while and return when it’s safe again, but she’ll soon have to face the fact that this isn’t a feasible idea.

SheKnows Soaps indicates that Paul will arrive and express his relief that his son is okay, and Dylan will walk Paul through the details of where things went wrong in the case with Fisk. As Sharon heads off to get Nikki, Dylan and Paul will discuss about what comes next. The Young and the Restless spoilers detail that Paul will insist that there’s no way Sharon can go along unless she leaves her children behind for good and they face the fact that Dylan McAvoy can no longer exist.

The two men will discuss the times they’ve shared since connecting and Paul will express his regret for assigning his son to the dangerous case. Sharon will show up at the ranch as Nikki and Victor talk about family and what Victor plans to do next, and Nikki will head to the house to see her son as Sharon stays and tries to talk with Victor through her nerves. Nikki will join Dylan and Paul and get up to speed, and Young and Restless spoilers hint that things will get quite emotional between the mother and son as they say their goodbyes.

Kevin will arrive to prepare Dylan for his new identity and life and Sharon returns and exclaims that she’s going to go pack a bag. Paul and Kevin will give the couple some time together where Dylan explains that he needs to leave alone and they will not be able to have any contact. The Young and the Restless spoilers share that she will talk about how everybody has always left her throughout her entire life, but Dylan stayed despite her lies. She puts his wedding ring back on his finger and they kiss and talk about their love. Soon, he leaves and Sharon begins to sob.

Nikki will tell Victor about what has happened and he’ll comfort her as she breaks down. Elsewhere in Genoa City, Young and Restless spoilers note that Ashley and Jack will butt heads over his plans regarding Fenmore’s, as she thinks he should be focused on Jabot. We Love Soaps teases that Bold and Beautiful star John McCook, who plays Eric Forrester, will meet up with Lauren at the Top of the Tower and they’ll spend some time catching up with one another. Soon they reference a plan they’ve concocted and she heads to Jack’s office.

Jack will produce the contract he’s had written up, but Young and Restless spoilers reveal that Lauren will detail that she has received a better offer. Eric comes into the office and Lauren insists that she’ll go with Eric’s offer unless Jack improves his contract substantially. Jack will offer better terms, propelling Lauren to accept the deal, and Lauren and Eric will be thrilled that their plan has worked.

The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed some time ago that Steve Burton would be leaving the role of Dylan and now viewers know just how the character is being written out of the show. Obviously, the door is being left open in case Burton is willing to return later or the soap decides to recast, but for now, it seems that Sharon will be facing yet another loss and this one will certainly be complicated and dramatic in ways that involve numerous characters on the canvas of the show.

What comes next for Sharon now that Dylan has headed into the Witness Protection Program? Can Lauren, Phyllis, and Jack work together to turn things around at Fenmore’s? The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Steve Burton’s departure will generate big shifts in the days to come and viewers will be curious to see where things head next.

