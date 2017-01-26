Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Are Reportedly At Odds Over Their Kid’s Schooling

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt may have claimed to be putting up a united front as their divorce proceedings continue, but according to a new report, they are allegedly at odds over where their children should go to school.

Although Angelina Jolie has gained temporary full custody of her and Pitt’s six children, Maddox, 15; Pax, 13; Zahara, 11; Shiloh, 10; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8, a report earlier this week suggested that Pitt has gained more time with his kids and as he gets reacquainted with the family, he is allegedly insisting that the children be kept in Los Angeles for school.

“Brad is insisting that they enroll the kids in a traditional school in LA but [Angelina Jolie]’s team rejected the idea,” a source told In Touch Weekly magazine, according to a report by Wonderwall on January 25. “[Brad’s] team also proposed that one parent always stay behind in LA when the other has to go away on a film shoot or out of town for work, which would allow the kids to remain in school.”

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce on September 19 after two years of marriage, and ever since, she and the kids have been living in Malibu, California, which is located about 40 minutes away from their former family home in Los Feliz.

After Angelina Jolie’s divorce filing, Pitt was placed on supervised visits with his kids, and as he continues to spend time with them, a therapist remains involved. Luckily, however, the child abuse allegations made against him which led to his monitored visitation schedule with the kids have since been thrown out by both the FBI and the Department of Children and Family Services in Los Angeles. In addition, the therapist who is working with his kids reportedly feels they are better off staying in Los Angeles, as Pitt has allegedly suggested.

“The kids’ therapists agree that it’s in their interests to live in one place instead of moving all over the world. And they also agree with Brad that the kids should go to regular school because they are missing out on important development in their lives,” the source said. “They don’t have friends, and their entire world is the family, which just isn’t healthy.”

The report went on to reveal that Angelina Jolie’s estranged husband and his team were currently scouting out the best private schools in the Los Angeles area and claimed he was hoping to get Jolie involved in the process of selecting the best place.

“He is hoping [Angelina Jolie] will come around. But if she doesn’t, their entire custody battle will play out in family court,” the insider explained.

Earlier this month, after Pitt received a loud applause during a surprise appearance at the 2017 Golden Globes, he and Angelina Jolie released a joint statement regarding their “united front.”

“The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues,” the statement read, via Wonderwall. “The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.”

While Brad Pitt has been working in the months since he and Angelina Jolie parted ways (he promoted Allied in several different countries just weeks after the divorce news broke), she has kept a much lower profile and has yet to partake in any red carpet appearances. Instead, she’s focused on her kids and humanitarian efforts.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were married for just two years but had been together for over a decade.

[Featured Image by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images]