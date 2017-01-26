Are Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Heading Towards A Split Or Stronger Than Ever? Rossdale Not Over Gwen

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been going strong now for well over a year and have maintained their status as the music industry’s most adorable couple. From the beginning of their romance when both were struggling through difficult divorces from other musicians, the pair relayed that they found comfort from one another. Since that point their relationship has grown stronger and stronger to the point that fans and media members have been awaiting an engagement.

No matter what event the pair attends or what individual interviews Blake and Gwen may give, each always gushes over the other, noting how lucky they are to have one another in their lives. However, recent rumors are suggesting that the bottom of the relationship that has seemed so solid, may be starting fall out and that Blake and Gwen are on a break before they return to appear together on The Voice.

The Voice UK’s new judge Gavin Rossdale opens up about his ‘worst days’ following his split from Gwen Stefani and … https://t.co/yJphhcOddo — The Sun Woman (@TheSunWoman) January 22, 2017

Radar Online reports the words of an apparent insider who insists that Blake is heading off on a tour and will be away from Gwen quite a bit over the early months of 2017. Stefani and Shelton were reportedly even preparing for a wedding later on in the year, yet sources suggest that Blake’s distance from the No Doubt front woman may result in the romance coming to an end as opposed to ending up at the alter. The publication shares that words of the source.

“They’re supposed to be finalizing their wedding plans, but Blake’s jetting off on a grueling new tour. Gwen offered to go with him but he insists she would just be bored. She can’t help but feel as though he’s trying to get away and have a break from her for a little while.”

Although the publication is stating that a permanent break might result from the distance between the two, it is highly unlikely seeing as Gwen raved about Blake publicly less than a week ago when she joined him onstage in Mexico for a performance. It is more likely that Shelton is simply focusing on his tour much like Gwen did last year, which the pair got through seamlessly.

Although Gwen’s divorce from rocker Gavin Rossdale was quite painful, she has found true love again and the support she has needed. Rossdale recently shared that he knows he messed up with Gwen and regrets his mistakes fully. Additionally, he has added that he is not as ready as Gwen is to move on to find new love.

As The Daily Mail relays, Rossdale referred to Stefani as “incredible,” and has also shared divorce has been the ‘hardest, most painful experience’, aside from bereavement. Gavin even shared about the sorrow he feels when his sons visit him and he lacks the same family set up that Gwen and Blake offer them, stating, “When they come to me – unlucky, it’s just me! I always feel a bit like, ‘sorry about that.'”

Interestingly enough Gavin Rossdale has joined the judges on the U.K. version of The Voice, and the U.S, version is where his ex-wife and Blake Shelton first met and fell in love. Although Rossdale has likely accepted the fact that Gwen has moved on, as E! notes, it seems that he is still very much recovering from the divorce from Stefani, which he even stated he did not want to result.

Stefani and Shelton are the subject of conflicting rumors, however, as some sources are fully convinced that the two are heading for the alter but are simply trying to leave more time between their marriage and their marriages with their ex-spouses. As noted Blake went through a painful divorce from country singer Miranda Lambert around the same time that Gwen and Gavin split.

[Feature Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS]