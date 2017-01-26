UEE And Lee Sang Yoon Breakup: ‘After School’ K-Pop Idol Actress Of ‘Marriage Contract’ And K-Drama Actor Of ‘On The Way To The Airport’ Separate After 1 Year Of Dating

The first month of 2016 was great pertaining to Hallyu relationship, but it seems 2017 is mostly the opposite. Earlier this week, we received saddening news that IU, the K-pop idol and actress known for her roles in Producer and Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, broke up with her long-time boyfriend Jang Kiha, a radio show host and frontman of Jang Kiha & The Faces, after four years of dating. Right after the news broke, rumors of IU dating her fellow Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo co-actor Lee Joon Gi spread like wildfire resulting in Joon Gi’s entertainment agency Namoo Actors denying the rumors.

Apparently the hex on Korean relationships continues this week as another popular Hallyu couple has broken up: Uee and Lee Sang Yoon. The After School K-pop idol actress known for her role in Marriage Contract and K-drama actor of On The Way to the Airport have separated after only one year of dating.

The news of Uee and Lee Sang Yoon ending their relationship was first announced on January 25. Uee’s entertainment company, agency and label Pledis Entertainment, confirmed the news, providing an official statement to the press, as reported by numerous Korean news outlets, such as Naver and Nate, and translated by Soompi.

“Uee and Lee Sang Yoon broke up at the beginning of January. They naturally grew apart due to their busy schedules, but remain in a good senior-junior relationship to support each other.”

Unlike IU and Jang Kiha (from what we know), both Uee and Lee Sang Yoon fell to the relationship trap a lot of Hallyu couples suffer causing them to separate, their busy schedules. The majority of Girls’ Generation members who were formerly in relationships, specifically Taeyeon, Yuri, Yoona, and Tiffany, are examples of this.

Now that she is a single lady again, Uee will be concentrating more on her solo career since After School hasn’t done anything since 2015 if we were to consider their compilation album BEST as a K-pop comeback. As for acting, she played the female lead in the popular Marriage Contract opposite Lee Seo Jin which is one of the first K-dramas to achieve over 20 percent viewership last year. She followed up with Night Light opposite Jin Goo and Lee Yo Won which did not do so well in viewership as it never even reached double-digits.

As for Lee Sang Yoon, he starred in one K-drama and one K-movie this year. Starting with the K-drama, he played the male lead role in On The Way to the Airport opposite Kim Ha Neul. It did not do well in viewership as it competed against Shopping King Louis and Jealousy Incarnate. Sang Yoon also acted in a K-movie titled Insane.

Right now, we do not know what Uee and Lee Sang Yoon will do for 2017. Hallyu fans look forward to what they’ll announce doing next. Thankfully, they’ll go forward with their future endeavors supporting each other despite no longer being romantically linked.

