Louisiana Woman Gives Birth To 14-Pound Baby Amid Thinking She Was Pregnant With Twins

A woman from Louisiana who assumed she was pregnant with twins was shocked when she, instead, gave birth to a single 14-pound baby.

LaQueena Hunter Grover – a mother from Louisiana – revealed that her first two children were just slightly over 7-pounds when they were born and her third child was 11.9-pounds at birth.

According to LaQueena, people would come up to her and tell her that she must be pregnant with twins – and possibly even triplets.

“People would come up to me and say, ‘Oh, I think that’s twins or even triplets. Maybe there’s another hiding behind one of the babies.”

Per WDSU, the woman from Louisiana and her husband were shocked when they learned she was actually just pregnant with one baby who weighed slightly more than 14-pounds.

“Right when the doctor was taking him out, my husband’s mouth literally just dropped. He was like, ‘That’s a big baby.’ When he was born, he was 14 pounds, 1 ounce. I remember the nurse came running back and when she told me that, I swear, had I not been on the gurney already, I would’ve passed out right there when she said that.”

Loyalty Adonis Grover was born on December 6 of last year weighing 14 pounds and 1 ounce. After spending 27 days in NICU, Loyalty was able to go to his Louisiana home with his mother and father.

Today, Loyalty from Louisiana is just a little over a month old and measures to be 15-pounds and 2-feet tall.

“He wears a size 3 Pamper. He’s supposed to be in a size 1 as a newborn. He wears 3-to-6-month-old clothes and he wears some 6-to-9-month clothes. I put on him some shorts that were for 18-month-olds.”

Per the woman from Louisiana, her son is a happy and healthy little baby boy.

“He acts like the Incredible Hulk when he does not get what he wants. He does not like to be wet. He likes to be changed immediately. And he wants to eat as soon as he gets hungry.”

The mother from Louisiana also told WDSU, that after giving birth to four children – with the last one being 14.1-pounds, she does not plan on having any additional children.

Per Yahoo 7 News, LaQueena of Louisiana was not the only mother to recently give birth to a bigger maybe. At Melbourne’s Mercy Hospital, an Australian mother recently gave birth to a 13.4-pound baby boy.

“I dreamed of a little fat baby,” the mother Natashia Corrigan said. “I’ve always wanted a little fat baby and I’ve got a big one!”

During her pregnant, the Australian mother was told her baby was going to be on the heavier side. He was estimated to weight 9-pounds when she was 36-weeks pregnant. At 40 weeks and five days, Natashia Corrigan gave birth to her 13-pound baby. Yahoo 7 News claims this baby boy could be the heaviest baby ever born in Victoria.

“I think I was in a bit of shock because the birth was natural and I only had gas so I was still in a bit of shock just from that.”

Per Daily Mail, LaQueena from Louisiana never revealed whether she gave birth to her 14-pound baby naturally or via Cesarean section. Her three previous babies, however, were all born via Cesarean section.

