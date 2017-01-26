Scheana Shay And Husband Split, ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Disses Mike Shay

Scheana Shay and her husband, Mike Shay, are in the midst of a divorce that is beginning to play out on episodes of Vanderpump Rules.

Although fans have known about Scheana Shay’s split for the past couple of months, they hadn’t seen any hints at a breakup on the Bravo reality show until Monday night, when Shay admitted that her husband has been quite busy with his music career.

“I’ve been feeling really lonely lately, because everything with Shay and I is so good, but he’s not around as much,” she sobbed during the episode, according to a report by Us Weekly on January 24.

Scheana Shay’s comments were made to her longtime friend Ariana Madix during Madix’s boyfriend Tom Sandoval’s birthday celebration and charity event in Los Angeles.

Scheana Shay and her husband were first faced with rumors of a possible divorce in November of last year after Mike reportedly went missing and allegedly cleaned out their bank account. According to a TMZ report at the time, Scheana Shay was telling friends that Mike disappeared with their money. The report also claimed that Mike’s history with prescription drugs had escalated the reality star’s concern. However, after the report was shared, Mike denied he was missing on Instagram — and insisted he was still sober.

Weeks later, Scheana Shay and her now-estranged husband released a joint statement, confirming they were parting ways after just over 2 years of marriage.

“While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship,” they said in a statement to Us Weekly. “Much of the recent speculation and reporting on our relationship has been misguided, and we have come to an amicable decision on all matters. We might have failed at our marriage, but we are committed to succeeding as friends and will continue to support each other’s personal happiness and professional success.”

While fans will be seeing more of what led up to the end of Scheana Shay’s divorce announcement, she recently hinted that things between her and Mike weren’t nearly as civil as their joint statement had suggested. In fact, just days ago during an appearance on Conversations with Maria Menounos, Scheana Shay claimed her husband had reportedly ran up her credit card bills and taken money from their joint savings account.

“He’s running up my credit card bills and taking money out of our savings account,” she said, according to a report by TooFab earlier this week. “So I can’t afford to spend thousands of dollars on a bridal shower when my husband is already taking it from me.”

Scheana Shay’s comments were made after the reality star was asked about her financial frustrations during the planning of Katie Maloney’s bridal shower, which recently aired on Vanderpump Rules.

Scheana Shay continued to, revealing that the end of her marriage to Mike is something she will continue to be impacted by as time goes on.

“Now, several months later, I’m like, that was really messed up. He did a lot of things to me that I think will affect me for a long time,” Scheana Shay admitted. “I was listening this morning to Taylor Swift’s Bad Blood, not the remix version the original, and I’m like ‘I have never related to her lyrics so much.”

Mike Shay has not responded to Scheana Shay’s claims.

To see more of Scheana Shay and her husband, Mike Shay, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5, which airs every Monday night at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Araya Diaz/Getty Images]