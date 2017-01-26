If you’re ready for a fascinating read of what could be going on behind the scenes in the White House under the watch of President Donald Trump, the Twitter account called “White House Leak” — originally found on Twitter @WhiteHouseLeak under the name “Whistler Blower” has made for a fascinating read.

The person behind the original @WhiteHouseLeak account claimed to be a mid-level White House staffer who was a disillusioned and demoralized Republican who couldn’t believe what the White House leaker signed up for under the Trump Administration. With a location of Washington, D.C., the person writing the Twitter account tagged @realDonaldTrump in their Twitter tweets and in their Twitter description — one of the reasons a new White House leaks account is claiming that the original White House leak Twitter account was shut down.

As reported by the Washington Post, the leaks coming out of the White House do not paint a favorable image of Mr. Trump. Instead, President Trump is cast as a man obsessed with proving there was voter fraud so that he can claim he won the popular vote in the presidential election instead of Hillary Clinton. The “White House Leak” Twitter account also claimed that Mr. Trump was considering replacing Sean Spicer with Omarosa Manigault in the position of press secretary. According to Gizmodo, Spicer may have accidentally tweeted his password twice in recent days. But back to the interesting “White House Leaks” Twitter account.

It didn't last long, but @whitehouseleak was a brave soul!

Hey! #whitehouseleak! If you see this, send me info and I'll tweet it for you! pic.twitter.com/nNcJw4Hgic — Meagan McGovern (@meaganmcgovern) January 26, 2017

If what the “White House Leak” Twitter account wrote was true, Mr. Trump wanted literal pats on the back for the Dow hitting 20,000 — and proved to be in an impetuous mood after only getting four hours of sleep in the wake of the inauguration. The account also claimed that Mr. Trump didn’t care that much about abortion, since it didn’t have an effect upon him. However, the heat was on for the “White House Leak” account, according to the Twitter account holder, because they wrote that they believe the White House was aware of the account. Before long, the account allegedly leaking White House information about Mr. Trump’s antics was shut down.

But in its wake, at least two other accounts claiming to leak information directly from the White House have sprung up. There’s the White House Leaks Twitter account, with “leaks” pluralized, found on Twitter @WhitehouseLeaks. However, some folks are commenting that it looks like a copycat account and not the real deal, written by the original “White House Leak” Twitter account writer. Folks have noticed a difference in writing styles, coupled with the fact that the “White House Leaks” Twitter account writer wrote “should of” instead of “should have.”

Chief of Staff Priebus was going to resign. I will say it again won't last long! https://t.co/7IXaQbmgVm — White House Leaks (@WhitehouseLeaks) January 26, 2017

Then there’s the White House Leaks Twitter account found @TrumpAdminLeaks, with the person reiterating that they are not the original “ ” writer. However, if that “White House Leaks” Twitter account is real (they, too, have a Washington, D.C. location on Twitter), the things they are tweeting are truly shocking. One recent tweet claims Mr. Trump is planning to strip resources for the South Dakota Badlands National Park due to the tweets about climate change. And might even reduce the size of the national park.

Trump intends to reduce resources for S.D. Badlands Nat. Park after rogue tweets. Even going so far as to reduce the park's size. — White House Leaks (@TrumpAdminLeaks) January 26, 2017

Another tweet from the same account claims that Mr. Trump wants to work with publications that will sell the story that President Trump’s first week was the most productive week ever.

Trump wants Spicer to make it clear to media that access will be contingent on them selling story that first week was most productive ever. — White House Leaks (@TrumpAdminLeaks) January 26, 2017

As seen in the top photo above President Trump pointed towards reporters as Mr. Trump sat at his desk on Air Force One upon arriving at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, Thursday, January 26. Daily Kos published screenshots of all the deleted “White House Leak” tweets.

[Featured Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]