Mariah Carey Excited To Get Into The Studio Again And Shake Off Packer Split, Music Is Healing For Star

Mariah Carey’s new docu-series Mariah’s World, which goes behind the scenes of the superstar’s world tour as well as her Vegas residency, has definitely not only given insight into what goes into her performances, but also reveals the personal details about the star’s love life and intentions for her career.

While the show was still being filmed, Carey, who had become engaged to billionaire James Packer in January of 2016, went through a split from her beau. The most recent episode that aired included footage of Carey sharing about the split. E! relays the events from Sunday’s episode and Carey’s words about how music is helping her get past the split.

“Sunday’s episode shows Mariah going through her breakup with James Packer and in the clip above, Mimi admits that songwriting is ‘healing’ for her. ‘I feel like a different person when I’m not in the studio,’ Mariah tells her makeup artist Kristofer. ‘Performing is a whole different thing, but being in the studio is creating and that’s what I love to do best.'”

The diva also chats about who she’s hoping to get into the studio with for collaborations, mentioning working with Jermaine Dupri and DJ Kahled. Mariah then continues to talk about how music is healing for her when enduring something like her split from Packer, sharing “Songwriting is very healing for me. The studio and the experience of creating new music, it feels so much more like home to me than anywhere else.”

Although not much was shared in the media regarding Mariah’s feelings about the break up with Packer at the time he dumped her, the reality series does show that she wished she had made more time for her billionaire beau while they were engaged and set to wed. Unfortunately it seems that Mariah’s absence and the constant company she was keeping with back up dancer Bryan Tanaka was a reason James broke things off with Mariah.

The Daily Mail notes Mariah’s words in a recent episode of Mariah’s World within which she laments over not giving more of her time to Packer.

“I feel bad because I didn’t get to spend quality time with him. I just feel like…I feel bad because I didn’t get to spend quality time with him. I don’t know how we’re gonna be able to put this together because we keep pushing things.”

Mariah’s manager Stella was involved in the conversation with the star during the clip that shows the Carey reflecting on her situation with James. The songstress goes on to share anxieties over she and James not being able to make enough time for one another.

“I just wish I had more time to give him, like more quality time to be with him but I really don’t have that right now. This is a very demanding schedule and James has so many responsibilities. It’s not really easy for us to spend time together. I don’t know. It’s making my stomach hurt to think about it.”

Clearly, this was when things between Carey and Packer began to go wrong and it was clear that James was starting to realize that Mariah was not able to make the time for him he truly needed. It was not long after that the billionaire called it quits with the “Shake It Off” singer and rumors of Mariah and Bryan Tanaka began to make the rounds.

Following the split, Carey seemed to pick up and move forward without dwelling on the split for too long. The attention of a young dancer and a very busy schedule really has left the superstar very little time to wallow.

