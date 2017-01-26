Cyndi Lauper Dishes On Madonna’s Speech At The Women’s March [Video]

In an appearance on the Bravo TV network, pop icon Cyndi Lauper compared and contrasted Madonna’s speech at the Women’s March in Washington, D.C., with the remarks delivered by actress Scarlett Johansson at the same event.

During the speech on Saturday, Madonna dropped F-bombs and revealed that she had thoughts about blowing up the White House now that Donald Trump is its resident.

When Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen asked the two-time Grammy winner what she thought about the Material Girl’s material at the march, Cyndi Lauper — with fellow icon Rod Stewart sitting next to her — provided this assessment, The Wrap and many other news outlets reported.

“I was glad that she went, I think it happens a lot when you are really jacked up on your feelings, your emotions. I don’t think that it served our purpose, because anger is not better than clarity and humanity. That is what opens people’s minds. When you want to change people’s minds, you have to share your real story…Yelling doesn’t [work]; it just jacks people up. But it doesn’t communicate any kind of humanity or any kind of story that would open another person’s mind.”

In the alternative, Lauper praised Scarlett Johansson for clarity and eloquence in the way she presented herself and shared her story about the services provided by Planned Parenthood.

Lauper and Stewart recently announced that they will tour together this summer.

In the 1980s, Lauper was part of the-then WWF Rock ‘N Wrestling Connection and “managed” Wendi Richter at the first WrestleMania on March 31, 1985, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Richter won the WWF Women’s Championship there in a bout with Leilnai Kai.

Recently releasing a country album, Lauper, 63, achieved stardom back in the day with “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” (the music video for which featured wrestling legend Captain Lou Albano), “Time After Time,” and “She Bop.” In addition to her long career in music, in 2010, she was a cast member on the third season of the Celebrity Apprentice.

In the Cohen interview, Cyndi Lauper also revealed that Madonna at one point was supposedly going to enter the squared circle as a wrestler, and that she, Lauper, was going to manage her. “And it didn’t work out; we were fighting all the time about it,” Cyndi Lauper added.

In response to backlash about her Women’s March speech, Madonna subsequently clarified on Instagram that she is non-violent, was speaking metaphorically, and that her words were taken out of context, the Washington Post detailed.

According to a CNN analyst, the Women’s March was about liberalism, not women, The Daily Caller reported.

“Anti-Trump liberals loved the speech for openly going after those who scoffed at the March and its concerns with a ‘f*** you,’ while Donald Trump’s supporters lambasted her for saying she was ‘ashamed to be an American’ and admitting that she at one point had thoughts about ‘bombing the White House,'” The Wrap recalled.

U.K. journalist Piers Morgan, the former Larry King replacement on CNN (2011-2014) and 2008 Celebrity Apprentice winner who is also currently feuding with Ewan McGregor, asked a Good Morning Britain panelist, “how does Madonna saying she wants to blow up the White House help ‘end the hate’ campaign?” Digital Spy noted.

Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway suggested that Madonna would have been better off donating some of her fortune to women’s shelters on Saturday rather than dropping F-bombs at the march, the New York Post reported.

