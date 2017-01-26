‘Resident Evil: The Final Chapter’ After-Credits Scene: There May Be A Huge Bombshell Hidden At The End Of The Final ‘Resident Evil’

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter isn’t finalized when the credits roll, with an after-credits scene that could be a major revelation in the video-game-turned-movie franchise.

For the uninitiated, the after-credits scene is an increasingly common trend in movies, especially those of the action/adventure genre. It is a short scene tucked at the very end of the credits, offering a bit of closure on an unresolved plot line or inserting a final twist.

In franchises, the after-credits scene is often used to introduce a new character or element that will be picked up in later installations. This is the main function in the Marvel series, one in which nearly all the superhero movies have not just one but two scenes after the credits start to roll.

So, what is the after-credits scene in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter?

[WARNING: Some Resident Evil spoilers are ahead. If you just want to know about the existence of the scene and not its contents, you can skip ahead and start reading again at the bolded section below.]

Moviegoers shouldn’t expect to see something long — or particularly revealing. In fact, the entire scene doesn’t have any visual element and is over in about two seconds.

This spoiler was actually leaked to the internet thanks to what appears to be a bootlegged version of the movie from one of its early screenings. The video was uploaded to YouTube (we won’t link here in case there are copyright issues) and has a little more than 1,000 views.

The video shows the final credit roll and the screen fade to black, before the Red Queen’s voice could be heard saying, “You’re all going to die down here.”

And what does that mean? It could be a dark warning from the Red Queen about the destruction of the human race. But more likely than not, it’s just a nod to the start of the series more than a decade ago. This phrase was seen in the very first movie as a warning, and ending the series on that phrase would be a nice way to tie everything together.

[Those looking to avoid spoilers about the Resident Evil: The Final Chapter after-credits scene can pick up reading here.]

Though the early part of the year is traditionally not a big-revenue period at the box office, there are some predictions that Resident Evil: The Final Chapter could beat expectations a bit. The movie is expected to open at around $20 million, putting it in contention for the top box-office spot along with the M. Night Shyamalan thriller Split.

As MovieWeb noted, the movie has a strong cast including franchise hero Milla Jovovich.

“Resident Evil: The Final Chapter follows Alice Abernathy (Milla Jovovich) as she continues her battle against The Umbrella Corporation’s hostile AI system The Red Queen (Megan Charpentier) with the help of her friends Jill Valentine (Sienna Guillory), Leon Scott Kennedy (Johann Urb), Ada Wong (Li Bingbing), and her daughter Becky (Aryanna Engineer), while continuing an uneasy alliance with the former head of Umbrella, Albert Wesker (Shawn Roberts). Along the way, they will reconnect with former comrades Chris Redfield (Wentworth Miller), Claire Redfield (Ali Larter), and Kmart (Spencer Locke). Their epic battle will lead them back to where it all began in the dark mansion built by Umbrella founder Lord Ozwell E. Spencer and the deep underground research and development center known as The Hive, where The Red Queen plots total destruction over the human race.”

So those wondering if there’s an after-credits scene in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter should remember to stay in their seats for a few minutes.

