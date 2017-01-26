Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Enjoy Another Date Night In Los Angeles As Bella Hadid Gets Racy In Paris

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd continue to be spotted together in Los Angeles.

Following their initial relationship reveal earlier this month, which happened after they were seen kissing after a dinner date at Santa Monica’s Giorgio Baldi restaurant on January 10, Selena Gomez and her rumored new boyfriend have reportedly enjoyed at least two more dates in the area.

According to a report by Hollywood Life last week, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s second known date took place at the Tenants Of The Trees Club in Los Angeles on January 19, where they were reportedly acting “like a couple.”

“They shared a kiss and she was stroking his back at times too. The pair came in quite late and sat at the pagoda style covered area at a secluded table,” an insider said, adding that Gomez “and her guy seemed to have a good time [and] looked relaxed in one another’s company.”

The following night, January 20, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were reportedly together yet again as they reunited for a low-key dinner date El Rubi Restaurant in Panorama City, California, where another Hollywood Life report revealed they were seen eating with some friends.

After Selena Gomez’s first date with The Weeknd, a source spoke out and revealed details about their rumored new romance, which has continued through the wee hours of this morning.

“[The Weeknd] really likes [Selena Gomez]. They text every day,” an insider dished to E! News. “They have a really sexy and flirty relationship. They laugh and like each other’s personalities… They are just having fun and enjoying each other.”

According to the outlet, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd had an incredible time together at Giorgio Baldi weeks ago and spent a whopping 3 hours with one another at the celebrity hotspot. That said, their relationship may have come at a complicated time. As fans will recall, Selena Gomez recently opened up about her struggles with depression, panic attacks and anxiety while her rumored new boyfriend is busy preparing for his upcoming tour, which kicks off next month in Sweden.

“[Selena Gomez] was focusing on getting herself back together and The Weeknd was just getting out of a relationship, plus putting out his new album,” the insider explained. “He thinks she is extremely talented and sexy. They are taking things slow and getting to know each other.”

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid broke up in November of last year and after news of The Weeknd’s romance with Selena Gomez hit the web, rumors began swirling in regard to a potential feud between the two women. Some even suggested that Selena Gomez had broken girl code, despite the fact that she and Hadid have never been close friends.

As rumors continue to swirl, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have repeatedly fueled the rumors regarding their alleged romance, most recently with a visit to Dave & Busters with several of their mutual friends, including French Montana and Jaden Smith. Although Selena Gomez and The Weeknd weren’t featured in any photos or videos together during their night out last night, both of the singers were seen on Gomez’s friend’s Instagram account.

As Selena Gomez and The Weeknd enjoy spending time with one another, Bella Hadid has been focusing on her career and is currently in Paris, France with her fellow model and longtime friend Kendall Jenner. On Monday night, after walking in a number of fashion week shows, the 20-year-old model showed of her bare breasts during a Christian Dior event. As the Daily Mail revealed at the time, Hadid left little to the imagination with her see-through outfit. One night later, she was seen partying the night away with Jenner.

