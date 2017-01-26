Savannah Chrisley Announces End Of Relationship With Blaire Hanks One Week After Serious Car Accident

Savannah Chrisley has had a rough few weeks. She was in a horrible car accident roughly a week ago and suffered broken vertebra in her neck along with some cosmetic issues like bruising. The announcement came from her father, Todd Chrisley, and Savannah herself shared some of the photos of the car she was driving. It was a scary incident for the Chrisley Knows Best star, one that will likely stick with her for years to come.
I can truly say that I now FULLY understand the meaning of this quote…the past couple of days have been some of the toughest days for me. And I truly think that God has made them so difficult because I began straying away from Him and His word…I got in a car accident early Monday morning because my floor mat had gotten stuck behind my pedals so I looked down for a brief second to try and get it out of the way and then I realized that I was headed straight towards the guardrails….I tried to over correct but it didn't help. As soon as I hit the guardrail my airbags came out and because of the airbags and seatbelt the injuries weren't near as bad as they could have been. But what I do remember is going in and out of consciousness screaming for help and cars just continued to pass. It felt like I had been laying there for at least twenty minutes begging for help. And then a man stopped and ran over to me and got the police my way…so thank you to the amazing man that stopped and helped me as everyone else was passing. I have no idea who you are but thank you…I could never repay you for your act of kindness. Also…to all of you hurtful people that are saying that I deserved it and got what was coming for me…you need Jesus and I'll help by praying for you. And to all of those who are being supportive…I thank you very much. It means the world. The next month or so I will be recovering from a broken vertebrae which has caused numbness in my hands and fingers and pain all throughout my neck, back, and shoulders. While recovering physically I'm going to take time to recover spiritually and mentally as well. I want to be the best version of myself possible and that will happen. We all make mistakes…all that matters is how we learn and grow from them. I truly believe that God has used this situation to open my eyes to what is truly important in life and to put my focus back on Him in order to live the right life and be unbelievably happy. So right now I just want to say thank you again…love you all ❤️ -SFC-
A photo posted by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on
Fans have watched Savannah Chrisley grow up in front of their eyes. Chrisley Knows Best was an immediate hit for the USA Network, and it will be returning with an all new season in February. Chrisley had been dating Blaire Hanks for two years, with much of their relationship being played out on the reality show. According to Us Weekly, Savannah Chrisley and Blaire Hanks have officially called it quits. She announced this last night on her Facebook page. Chrisley’s statement was very mature, placing blame on both parties, not only placing responsibility on one person. She alluded to the fact that being in front of the cameras and being a public figure may have played a role in the split, but there were no concrete details given.
Young love is what Savannah Chrisley coined her relationship with Blaire Hanks as. The two were on-again-off-again at one point during the last two years, but she loved him. Chrisley had a hard time convincing Todd Chrisley to give him a shot, but when he did, the two got along quite well on camera. In fact, he surprised his daughter by having Hanks sing a song for her during a party she wasn’t too thrilled to be at. That moment is something fans are remembering as news of the break-up spreads across social media. Chrisley did not have to make a video announcing the split, but she promised her fans to keep them in the loop and felt like she owed them the truth.
What a great way to ring in 2017!! I will say…2016 was one crazy year but I wouldn't trade it for the world! Let's see if 2017 can handle us @blairehanks ❤️???? ???? – either @hannah_hanks or @_baileyhanks_ or @arikastovall
A photo posted by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on
On top of a break-up that is devastating to her, Savannah Chrisley has been harassed online over her car accident. Many people have attacked her and accused her of texting while driving, leading to the wreck that occurred approximately one week ago. Chrisley has assured people over and over again that is not the case and she was not texting or talking while behind the wheel of her car. People have been incredibly mean and accusatory, inflaming the situation even more. Chrisley is looking at roughly six weeks of recovery with only one week behind her. The incident is scary for her to remember and the added drama isn’t helping her at all.
It is unclear whether or not Savannah Chrisley and Blaire Hanks broke up while Chrisley Knows Best was filming or whether this was a very recent thing. Fans have been showing love and support to the heartbroken reality star. New episodes of the show will be returning next month, giving fans an inside look at what has been going on in the Chrisleys’ lives.
Have y'all missed us? ????❤️???? #chrisleyknowsbest
A photo posted by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on
Savannah Chrisley is going to take a few weeks to recover from the car accident that nearly claimed her life and mourn the relationship with Blaire Hanks. The two clearly loved one another, and the agreement to end things likely wasn’t easy for either party. While fans will never know the true reason behind the split, they are wishing her the best as she tries to cope with all life has handed her in the last few weeks. Savannah Chrisley is a strong young woman raised by strong parents, and while this may keep her down for a while, she is going to come back better than ever and ready to live her life to the fullest.
[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]