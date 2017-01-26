Savannah Chrisley Announces End Of Relationship With Blaire Hanks One Week After Serious Car Accident

Savannah Chrisley has had a rough few weeks. She was in a horrible car accident roughly a week ago and suffered broken vertebra in her neck along with some cosmetic issues like bruising. The announcement came from her father, Todd Chrisley, and Savannah herself shared some of the photos of the car she was driving. It was a scary incident for the Chrisley Knows Best star, one that will likely stick with her for years to come.

Fans have watched Savannah Chrisley grow up in front of their eyes. Chrisley Knows Best was an immediate hit for the USA Network, and it will be returning with an all new season in February. Chrisley had been dating Blaire Hanks for two years, with much of their relationship being played out on the reality show. According to Us Weekly, Savannah Chrisley and Blaire Hanks have officially called it quits. She announced this last night on her Facebook page. Chrisley’s statement was very mature, placing blame on both parties, not only placing responsibility on one person. She alluded to the fact that being in front of the cameras and being a public figure may have played a role in the split, but there were no concrete details given.

Young love is what Savannah Chrisley coined her relationship with Blaire Hanks as. The two were on-again-off-again at one point during the last two years, but she loved him. Chrisley had a hard time convincing Todd Chrisley to give him a shot, but when he did, the two got along quite well on camera. In fact, he surprised his daughter by having Hanks sing a song for her during a party she wasn’t too thrilled to be at. That moment is something fans are remembering as news of the break-up spreads across social media. Chrisley did not have to make a video announcing the split, but she promised her fans to keep them in the loop and felt like she owed them the truth.

On top of a break-up that is devastating to her, Savannah Chrisley has been harassed online over her car accident. Many people have attacked her and accused her of texting while driving, leading to the wreck that occurred approximately one week ago. Chrisley has assured people over and over again that is not the case and she was not texting or talking while behind the wheel of her car. People have been incredibly mean and accusatory, inflaming the situation even more. Chrisley is looking at roughly six weeks of recovery with only one week behind her. The incident is scary for her to remember and the added drama isn’t helping her at all.

It is unclear whether or not Savannah Chrisley and Blaire Hanks broke up while Chrisley Knows Best was filming or whether this was a very recent thing. Fans have been showing love and support to the heartbroken reality star. New episodes of the show will be returning next month, giving fans an inside look at what has been going on in the Chrisleys’ lives.

Have y'all missed us? ????❤️???? #chrisleyknowsbest A photo posted by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Dec 22, 2016 at 10:35am PST

Savannah Chrisley is going to take a few weeks to recover from the car accident that nearly claimed her life and mourn the relationship with Blaire Hanks. The two clearly loved one another, and the agreement to end things likely wasn’t easy for either party. While fans will never know the true reason behind the split, they are wishing her the best as she tries to cope with all life has handed her in the last few weeks. Savannah Chrisley is a strong young woman raised by strong parents, and while this may keep her down for a while, she is going to come back better than ever and ready to live her life to the fullest.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]