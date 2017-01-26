Dallas Teacher Under Investigation For Allegedly Mimicking Donald Trump Assassination [Video]

A Dallas, Texas, high school teacher is under investigation for acting out a “faux” assassination of President Donald Trump in her classroom.

In an Instagram video, the woman appears to be “shooting” Trump, whose image from the inauguration ceremony is projected on a white board, with a water gun while shouting “die.”

Emotions apparently are still running high more than two months after Donald Trump’s victory in election 2016, an outcome that most media organizations and political pollsters and pundits insisted never would happen.

The Instagram account is now private, but the eight-second video has made its way to YouTube and to other social networks and is embedded below.

“It’s unclear from the video whether there were any students during the ‘performance’ or who took the video,” HeatStreet noted.

According to the Dallas Morning News, school officials have launched an investigation into the January 20 classroom incident in the which the teacher allegedly engaged in a mock Trump assassination.

“The Instagram account appears to belong to Payal Modi, an art teacher at Adamson High School…Dallas ISD spokeswoman Robyn Harris confirmed that the person in the video was a district employee and an art teacher at Adamson, but added that DISD would not comment at this time, as it investigates the incident. No one has been placed on administrative leave as of Thursday morning, Harris said.”

The Gateway Pundit website reported last night that the Secret Service is “aware” of the Instagram video in question.

The Instagram video was captioned with the words “Watching the #inauguration in my classroom like….#no #stop #denial #squirtgun #hypocrisy #powerless #saveusall #teachthembetter #atleastitsfriday,” Gateway Pundit added.

In an update from the Dallas Morning News, Dallas Independent School District officials confirm that the teacher allegedly depicted in the video is on administrative leave.

“Today, we were made aware of a social media posting being circulated involving a teacher at W. H. Adamson High School. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave and the district has opened an investigation. This is a personnel matter and, as such, we cannot comment.”

Teacher who did a mock assassination on President Trump in the classroom now placed on administrative leave.

Commenting on this incident, Town Hall columnist Christine Rousselle offered this analysis.

“It goes without saying that this is entirely inappropriate for a teacher to do in a classroom, especially if students were present. If a person wants to do stuff like this in the privacy of their own home, they’re free to do that. I don’t agree with that and think it’s relatively immature, but they’re still free to do it. A classroom, however, is a whole different scenario. A teacher is supposed to mentor students and provide an example for them to follow. Screaming ‘die’ and shooting a water gun repeatedly at a projection of the president is not a good example, and she really should have known better…”

Elsewhere in Texas, two San Antonio high school students and one teacher received reprimands in November for a skit portraying the assassination of then-President-elect Trump, the Dallas Morning News reported at the time.

Separately, pop diva Madonna had to walk back her comment at the Women’s March in Washington, D.C., on Saturday when she referred to thoughts of blowing up the White House now that Donald Trump is the resident. She later clarified on Instagram that she is non-violent, was speaking metaphorically, and that her words were taken out of context, the Washington Post detailed.

Various threats against President Trump have recently emerged on social media, as the Inquisitr has chronicled. For example, a Kentucky woman received a visit from the Secret Service after wondering on Twitter if someone would be “kind enough” to assassinate Trump.

