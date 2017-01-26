WWE News: Betting Odds Change Again For ‘Royal Rumble’ – Iconic Legend Now Favored To Win Main Event Spot At ‘WrestleMania 33’

The Royal Rumble is always one of those events that is said to be unpredictable, but wrestling is predetermined and most fans can usually figure things out. While that is usually the case, there are some years where it is much harder to try and predict things, and 2017 is one of them. WWE is constantly throwing curveballs for this match and the betting odds are always changing with the most recent having a legend as the favorite.

Back in late November, Goldberg was the first man to officially declare as an entrant for the Royal Rumble, and he was instantly seen as the favorite. Then, Brock Lesnar entered and he became a favorite at one point. After The Undertaker joined the match earlier this month, he immediately became the favorite and now, he is once again.

BETWrestling, via Wrestling Inc., has revealed the latest betting odds for the Royal Rumble and The Undertaker is back in as the favorite. Goldberg and Braun Strowman, both previous favorites, are still very close to the top, but it is indeed the legend who is favored to take the main event slot at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.

Looking at the odds, some of the names have not even been announced to be entrants in the Royal Rumble, but they’re still up there. For instance, Hulk Hogan is set at +25000 which means he is a big-time long shot, but if the Hulkster was a surprise entrant and won, you’d win a lot of money.

Here are the top 10 favorites to win the Royal Rumble as of Thursday afternoon:

The Undertaker +200 Goldberg +250 Braun Strowman +350 Randy Orton +400 Finn Balor +500 Samoa Joe +575 Chris Jericho +1000 Brock Lesnar +1000 Sami Zayn +1700 John Cena +1800

As you can see, Samoa Joe isn’t even in the Rumble and Finn Balor is still recovering from an injury, but they are rumored to be in it. Some other interesting names are in the list of betting odds including Kurt Angle, Austin Aries, Bobby Roode, CM Punk, Conor McGregor, and even Shaquille O’Neal.

The list of entrants for the Royal Rumble has a number of holes in it still as there are eight open slots remaining. Here are all those who have been officially announced:

Monday Night Raw

Goldberg

Brock Lesnar

Big Show

Sami Zayn

Big E

Xavier Woods

Kofi Kingston

Braun Strowman

Chris Jericho

Cesaro

Sheamus

Big Cass

Rusev

SmackDown Live

The Undertaker

Dean Ambrose

The Miz

Dolph Ziggler

Bray Wyatt

Randy Orton

Luke Harper

Mojo Rawley

Baron Corbin

As of this writing, this is the full list of all 22 entrants who have been officially confirmed for Sunday’s Royal Rumble match. That leaves eight open slots for other WWE main roster stars, surprise returns, or even some members of the NXT roster.

Things took a wild turn this week as WWE took one of the clear-cut favorites to win the Royal Rumble completely out of the match. As reported by Inquisitr, Seth Rollins was replaced in this Sunday’s match by Sami Zayn after their bout on Monday Night Raw. It was thought that Rollins may have ended up winning the whole thing, but now, he isn’t even on the pay-per-view card.

Obviously, WWE is setting up a feud between him and Triple H, but this kind of move goes to show you that they want the Royal Rumble to be unpredictable. This has led to The Undertaker getting an extra push in the over-the-top-rope battle royal.

With just a few days remaining until the Royal Rumble, the betting odds are bound to change a few more times before being finalized. The Undertaker is a very worthy option as being the favorite to win the main event spot at WrestleMania 33, but does Vince McMahon want that? Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, and a handful of others could end up taking the whole thing, but no-one will really know until Sunday night.

[Featured Image by WWE]