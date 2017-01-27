Justin Bieber ‘Not Scared’ By Paris Jackson’s Fears For His Future Amid Selena Gomez Feud Rumors

Paris Jackson, 18-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson, knows what it’s like to go through struggles in life. Now Paris is concerned about pop prince Justin Bieber, admitting that she’s scared about his future. But Bieber reportedly has a message for Jackson, and that’s to stop worrying about him.

“Justin Bieber has two words for Paris Jackson: ‘don’t worry,'” according to Hollywood Life. Paris claims that AEG Live is linked to her father Michael’s problems, and the Biebs reportedly has responded to Paris’ concern about his own relationship with AEG Live, reported the media outlet, which cited sources revealing Justin’s response.

Bieber, 22, is “not at all scared or overworked,” according to those insiders.

“[Justin Bieber is] in the best health and state of mind he’s ever been in.”

Moreover, the insiders claim that Justin has “an amazing relationship” with AEG Live, which is the company that produced his Purpose tour. Bieber reportedly “loves them.”

Paris claims that AEG Live “overworked her father Michael Jackson when they promoted his This Is It tour months before his death,” according to Hollywood Life, which also reported that her family filed (and subsequently lost) a wrongful-death suit against AEG Live.

“AEG Live does not treat their performers right,” said Paris.

“They drain them dry and work them to death.”

Paris’ concern for Justin Bieber results from her decision to go to one of his shows, where she looked at her ticket and saw the company name. Jackson also says she felt Bieber looked fatigued.

“He was tired, going through the motions,” Paris stated.

“I looked at my ticket, saw AEG Live, and I thought back to how my dad was exhausted all the time but couldn’t sleep.”

Consequently, Paris admitted that she has been feeling “scared” for Justin.

But although Bieber reportedly is feeling fine physically and emotionally, his life may not be quite so blissful when it comes to the romantic aspects. A new report claims that Justin has ignited a feud with Selena Gomez’s new boyfriend The Weeknd amid rumors that Bieber is jealous.

Celeb Dirty Laundry reported that Justin has thrown “some jealous shade at Selena Gomez’s new boyfriend, The Weeknd.” Bieber isn’t trying to hide his distaste for the singer’s music, and he responded to a question from a photographer about whether he listens to The Weeknd’s tunes.

“Hell no, I can’t listen to a Weeknd song! That sh*t’s wack.”

Some fans think that Justin is feeling jealous about Gomez’s new romance, however. Her new relationship follows an Instagram battle that the two had last summer. At the time, Gomez upset Bieber by commenting on his Instagram account over his anger at fans for their hostility toward his then-girlfriend Sofia Richie. Justin then accused Selena of using him.

“It’s funny to see people that used me for attention and still try to point the finger this way. Sad. All love.”

Now, months later, Bieber reportedly thinks it’s The Weeknd rather than himself being “used” by Gomez. Is this phase two of his feud with the pop princess?

TMZ reported that Justin can “spot an opportunist from a mile away… at least now he can, and the opportunist is Selena Gomez.” Citing sources from Team Bieber, TMZ noted that Justin “says he’s been there” in the role of Gomez’s boyfriend.

Consequently, Bieber reportedly believes that his ex-girlfriend is “using The Weeknd for promotion,” according to those insiders. Moreover, Justin’s supposed “intel” as well as TMZ‘s is that Selena and her new boyfriend are collaborating on music together. The media outlet summed up how Bieber reportedly feels.

“We’re told Justin’s rolling his eyes at the Selena/Weeknd love story.”

Moreover, the insiders claim that Bieber feels that using a boyfriend is “all cookie-cutter stuff,” commenting that Gomez did so with Justin, Nick Jonas, Zedd and now with her new boyfriend.

“When Selena wants to push new music, it seems she dates stars with whom she wants to collab,” according to the media outlet.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]