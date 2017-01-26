Phaedra Parks Embarrassed By ‘RHOA’ Fights In Public: Would She Leave The Show?

Phaedra Parks has been on The Real Housewives of Atlanta for years, and she knows that it takes a certain person to be on a hit reality show. Phaedra, along with many of her co-stars, is often slammed by viewers for what they say and do. And while it is entertaining for people to watch, especially when the ladies fight, fans have to remember that these are their real lives and there are sometimes careers and children involved. And while Parks has managed to keep herself out of most of the drama, she does admit that it can quickly become embarrassing when the ladies are fighting in public.

According to a new Bravo report, Phaedra Parks has been using the show to market her legal practice and her various products she has launched throughout her time on the show. But Parks reveals that it is embarrassing to be on the show sometimes, especially when the ladies fight in public. It’s never fun to be in the center of attention when glasses are being thrown and when people get into physical altercations.

And on Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Phaedra Parks watched as her friend, Porsha Williams, freaked out after being asked about her anger management progress. She had told the other ladies about Williams’ progress in anger management, and it sounds like Phaedra was proud. But that seemed to backfire when Porsha stormed out of the restaurant and made a scene in public.

“I was shocked it got so heated but mostly embarrassed because we were in a public place. In this group it is hard to have peace because there seems to be endless rage, bitterness, and need for drama in some of the women,” Phaedra Parks explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“When the concern was brought up about Porsha, I wanted her to have an opportunity to share and exemplify her growth and evolution, but certainly understood that she felt attacked due to the manner it was done. People need to learn to express genuine concern for an issue without attacking or provoking the person. I just wanted to scream FIX IT JESUS, ALL OF IT!!” Phaedra Parks points out in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Of course, Phaedra Parks has shared many things on the show, both good and bad. She documented the end of her marriage, how Apollo Nida freaked out before he was sentenced to eight years behind bars, how she fought with Kandi Burruss over the past couple of years and more recently, how she handled a bomb threat in her very own legal office. While one can imagine that she has something to be embarrassed about, it sounds like the other ladies do just fine at making her feel silly. And maybe that’s why Parks is trying to do more with the platform and the fame, including hosting camps for the children in Flint, Michigan.

“This experience was humbling. While the camp was a reprieve for the children, it was also a reprieve for me. There was limited cellular service and no televisions at the camp so I was able to enjoy the entire week with few distractions. Having limited distractions allowed me to be fully present for the campers and remain in the moment,” Phaedra Parks reveals in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

What do you think of Phaedra Parks’ comments that the ladies do tend to embarrass her in public when they get into physical fights or act out? Do you agree with her that it would be embarrassing to be nearby when the ladies act up? And do you think that these kinds of public outbursts would influence someone to leave the show?

[Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Focus Features]