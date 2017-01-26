Eden Sassoon Struggles To Watch ‘RHOBH’: Already Regretting Actions On ‘RHOBH’?

Eden Sassoon is brand new to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and many people looked forward to her spot on the show. Sassoon is an outspoken woman who knows what she wants, and she’s the daughter of a famous hairstylist. And yet, it didn’t take Eden long to rattle feathers without having a mission to do so. Eden may have known about Kim Richards’ struggles as documented on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and she had something she wanted to share; her sister had died from an overdose.

According to a new Bravo report, Eden Sassoon is now revealing that her entrance to the show may not have been the best one. While Sassoon may just have tried to fit in by sharing her own experiences with alcoholism, addiction, and overdoses, Kyle Richards felt she was trying to gossip about her sister. Things were said, and now Sassoon may be questioning her decision to bring up such a sore subject without really knowing the situation.

“Even as I write this blog I am questioning my actions. Reliving the moments with these women is not easy. Could I have approached things in a different way? Yes, probably. But I have to remind myself that in those moments, that was what I was feeling, and that was my truth at that moment. Hindsight is always 20/20. But as I have said before, my goal is only to live out MY truth, and if I am doing that, I am being as authentic as I can be,” Eden Sassoon explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

When Eden Sassoon first joined the show, she had lunch with Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna, and it was during this lunch where she talked about how her sister had once worked on a movie with Kim Richards, and how it was during this movie that her sister had started drinking. She speculated that this movie was indeed what started the problems for both sisters. Kyle didn’t seem too happy about the speculation, as Eden doesn’t know Richards personally. And Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans were furious that Eden would use Kim to create a storyline. So when Kim finally saw Eden, she wasn’t exactly eager to hug her.

“A lot happened at that party—more than I knew when I was actually there. But watching it back, now I see that Kim wasn’t happy with me. And apparently I am “always around.” Damn I’m quick! #LightningBolt. Truly, I think the things you notice that are “always around” you are the things you’re most scared of—or the things you’re scared to face. For Kim, that may be me, another sober woman who knows the disease inside and out,” Eden Sassoon explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

When Sassoon joined the show, she bonded immediately with Lisa Rinna. And Rinna clearly believes that Richards has a huge problem, is hiding her drug abuse and could be on the brink of dying. This accusation shocked even Sassoon, who didn’t know any better at the time. But now, Rinna is trying to take back what she has said and Eden appears to be doing the same thing, as they are realizing that they could be wrong about the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

What do you think of Eden Sassoon’s decision to question some of her actions on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Do you think she should rethink her role on the show, or do you think her approach was completely fair, as she just tried to find something they had in common?

