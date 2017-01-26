Khloe Kardashian Breaks Down Over Tristan Thompson’s Secret Son, Insiders Claim

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly having a hard time dealing with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s new baby with his ex-girlfriend. Will the couple make it?

Khloe Kardashian has apparently broken down a few times over the past few months, according to Radar Online. Her boyfriend Tristan Thompson recently welcomed a new baby with his ex-girlfriend, Jordy Craig.

Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from me and mines, to you and yours. A photo posted by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on Dec 25, 2016 at 6:24pm PST

Insiders claim that Kardashian is jealous of Craig, who dated Thompson until he broke off their relationship last year while she was pregnant.

“Khloe has broken down several times over this.”

Tristan’s newborn son Prince was born on December 12. Apparently, Kardashian is concerned that he has become attached to his baby mama.

“Tristan’s done everything he can to convince her he’s not attached to Jordy, but it’s the kid Khloe can’t deal with.”

Kardashian has been “baby crazy,” according to insiders and has wanted to become a mother herself for years now.

❤️ A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:49pm PST

“Khloe’s friends have warned her that Tristan and Jordan could get back together and at the very least, co-parenting between them could be very dramatic and complicated.”

Fans of the family’s show Keeping Up With The Kardashians will know that Khloe and her ex-husband Lamar Odom had tried to have a child together unsuccessfully.

Khloe has also talked about her struggle to have a child of her own on her talk show, Kocktails With Khloe, where she revealed that she and Odom had even tried IVF treatments to try to get pregnant.

Kardashian’s brother Rob Kardashian recently welcomed a baby with his girlfriend, Blac Chyna, in November.

Dream ???? A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 24, 2017 at 8:41pm PST

Both of Khloe’s older sisters Kim and Kourtney have two and three children, respectively. Kim and Kourtney both have baby boys around the age of one.

Surrounded by babies, Khloe has been the only one who has been unable to become the parent she has always wanted to be.

My little Good American!!! ❤️❤️ A video posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 25, 2017 at 11:22am PST

Her boyfriend’s new baby with his ex-girlfriend is just another reminder that she has lots of babies and children in her life but none of them are hers.

“Everyone knows how badly she wants to be a mom and having her man go nuts over his child with another woman is making her feel super inadequate and insecure.”

According to reports by the Inquisitr, Kardashian, 32, is considering trying to have a baby with Thompson before they even get married.

“She wants to have a baby with Tristan right away and isn’t bothered by the fact that he just became a dad. “Khloe feels healthier than ever and thinks this is the perfect time to try for a baby.”

To make matters worse, Khloe Kardashian’s close friends apparently think that Tristan is only using her for fame.

Him ❤️ A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 18, 2016 at 1:12pm PST

Tristan Thompson does have a successful career in the NBA, but insiders say that he is using Khloe for “her social media presence.”

“Since he’s been with Khloé, his following has doubled, which means his endorsement deals will as well. “It’s no coincidence that he upgraded from dating an Instagram model [Jordy Craig] to a reality TV star with more than 60 million followers.”

Do you think Khloe will try to have a baby with Tristan Thompson? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Stringer/Getty Images]